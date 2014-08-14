The Best Time To Book Your Hotel In 25 Cities Around The World

Hotel prices can fluctuate tremendously: Do you wait until the last minute to snatch up a discounted room or do you book months in advance to get the biggest discount?

Agoda, a travel booking site, created an infographic that shows the best times to book a hotel room, based on hotel booking data from its customers. It calculated the average cost of hotel rooms in 25 major tourist cities around the world and analysed the data to find out when it is cheapest to travel to each destination.

Their research found that for most destinations around the world, the cheapest time to book hotels is in the beginning of the year. In January and February, for example, guests can get hotel rooms for 40% below average in Berlin, London, and Oslo.

During peak travel times like June and July, there are great hotel deals in Milan and Dubai. The last week of December, which is also a popular travel time due to the holidays, has some great deals in Oslo, Stockholm, and Riyadh.

See the full infographic below (and click to enlarge).

