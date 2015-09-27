The 24 best things to do in Singapore, according to locals

Shutterstock/Vincent St. ThomasCatch incredible views on the Singapore Flyer.
Singapore may be the most expensive city in the world, but it’s also home to eclectic budget shops, incredible street food, and dozens of free parks — it is called the Garden City, after all.
We sifted through a Quora thread on the best things to do in Singapore, and pulled out the top suggestions from locals.
From exploring the hot new hipster neighbourhoods to the best spots for local street food, here are 24 of the best things to do in Singapore.
The Singapore Botanic Gardens is home to an array of lush plants and flowers. It's free and open to the public every day of the year from 5am to midnight.
Haji Lane in the Kampong Glam neighbourhood is a tucked-away alley that holds a collection of narrow shophouses that have been converted into hip shops that fashionistas will love.
The Singapore Flyer is a large observation wheel that stands 541 feet above the ground. It may be touristy, but it offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city.
Haw Par Villa, located on Pasir Panjang Road, is a free park with more than 1,000 statues and intricate dioramas that vividly depict Chinese folk tales, beliefs, and legends.
Orchard Road offers 22 shopping malls and six large department stores with around 5,000 brands to choose from. Start from Wheelock Place and work your way down its many shops and malls.
At the Singapore Zoo, you can see otters, pygmy hippos, giant crocodiles lions, zebras, and rhinoceroses, and even have a breakfast in the company of orangutans.
The Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, located on Bayfront Avenue, offers an observation deck and a stunning infinity pool where you can gaze at the city from 57 stories up. Though the infinity pool is only accessible to the hotel's guests, the observation deck can be visited by purchasing a ticket.
Jurong Bird Park, located in Jurong Hill, is home to one of Asia's largest collection of birds. More than 5,000 birds across 400 different species can be found at the park.
Stroll along Clarke Quay at night, a historical riverside quay that's filled with restaurants, bars, and fun entertainment venues where you can practice your karaoke.
They also recommend Little India, located near Chinatown, thanks to its hole-in-the-wall restaurants that offer authentic Indian cuisine, bountiful food markets, temples, and vibrant festivals that take place throughout the year.
