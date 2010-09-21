The Best Thing That Could Happen To Obama: More Rich People Whining About Taxes

Photo: peasap via Flickr

Whenever we write about Obama and taxes commenters are usually overwhelmingly critical of the President’s plans.But today, when we brought you the law prof, whose family makes 450K per year and is concerned about his coming tax hike, the sentiment was basically: boo-freakin’-hoo.



The best thing that could happen for Obama would be to have more rich folks complain about their tax bill. You can throw in Anthony Scaramucci in there too. Here’s the fund-of-funds guy who told Obama at the town hall that he felt like a pinata. Nobody will ever feel sorry for the law prof or Scaramucci (although it’s worth noting the absurdity that both are in the same tax bracket, yet the latter certainly makes orders of magnitude more).

If you’re Obama, you really want more of these downtrodden souls to come out of the wod work and start whining.

