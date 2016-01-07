This hot, spit-roasted cake is best thing to eat at Berlin's winter market

Every winter, Christmas markets pop up all over Berlin. Besides handmade gifts, they feature incredible food — most notably, insane desserts.

The best dessert is undoubtedly the “Baumkuchen,” or “tree cake,” named for its resemblance to a tree trunk. The cake’s batter is heated on a large, rotating spit, and then removed and cut into small pieces. It’s then topped off with chocolate, cherries, and powdered sugar.

It’s unbelievably tasty.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.