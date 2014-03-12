The Best Thing About Being A Twitter Billionaire According To Biz Stone

Flashy cars and elaborate houses around the world may immediately come to mind when you envision the life of a billionaire.

But Twitter’s co-founder Biz Stone prefers a modest life, despite having built one of the most valuable tech companies in the world.

For Stone, it’s not about living an extravagant lifestyle; it’s about living a comfortable one.

“We have everything we could need,” Stone said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “I’m very comfortable with my dented old Volkswagen Golf. I would feel embarrassed if I bought a fancy-looking car or a new home. It would just reflect poorly on me somehow.”

Stone’s childhood in Wellesley, Mass., wasn’t nearly as secure as his present lifestyle. His mother frequently struggled on welfare, and as an adult, Stone battled serious credit card debt.

“The most important thing for me about having money is that it takes away most of the anxiety I’ve lived with my whole life,” he said.

Twitter was founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone, Evan Williams and Noah Glass. The company filed for IPO in November 2013, and its stock currently sells for $US55.11 per share. Twitter now boasts more than 200 million monthly active users, 53 million of which are in the United States. Stone is also the mind behind the recently launched buzz-worthy app Jelly, which lets you post images and ask questions that your Twitter and Facebook friends can answer.

Despite these successes, Stone’s fears haven’t quite escaped him.

“I still have dreams about trying to rent an apartment I can’t afford.”

