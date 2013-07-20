PRESENTING: The 100 Tech People You Have To Follow On Twitter

Twitter!



Where would we be without it? You can hate on it if you want, but it’s a great place to shoot the breeze, pick bits of news, and look at photos.

To help you get the most of Twitter, we put together a list of the 100 tech people you should be following to stay on top of the conversation of the day.

Enjoy!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.