PRESENTING: The 100 Tech People You Have To Follow On Twitter

Twitter!
Where would we be without it? You can hate on it if you want, but it’s a great place to shoot the breeze, pick bits of news, and look at photos.
To help you get the most of Twitter, we put together a list of the 100 tech people you should be following to stay on top of the conversation of the day.
Enjoy!
Occupation: Senior Editor at All Things D
Handle: @mikeisaac
Why: He occasionally tweets tech news. He's often entertaining. And he's always favoriting tweets.
Occupation: Founder and Author, Asymco
Handle: @asymco
Why: A really good collection of links, charts, and 140-character analysis of the tech and mobile landscape.
Occupation: Apple expert with engineering and finance background
Handle: @SammyWalrusIV
Why: He's a big time Business Insider commenter, and he always has good insights on Apple.
Occupation: Runs his own hedge fund, Ironfire Capital
Handle: @ericjackson
Why: He's a blogger with a better day job -- managing his own fund, Ironfire Capital. He's a bit of a homer for Yahoo, which he's invested in. But, he's also pretty insightful on tech overall.
Occupation: CEO, T-Mobile
Handle: @john_legere
Why: The CEO of T-Mobile is unlike any other CEO on Twitter. He's willing to call out his rivals and talk a lot of smack.
Occupation: Lead corporate communications, Microsoft
Handle: @fxshaw
Why: He's the head of PR for Microsoft, and he's really feisty on Twitter.
Occupation: Senior West Coast Correspondent, Bloomberg Television
Handle: @JonErlichman
Why: Unlike a lot of reporters on Twitter who blast a tease of news plus a link to their story, Erlichman actually breaks news on Twitter for the sake of breaking news. He's a sneaky good follow.
Occupation: VC at Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @cdixon
Why: Dixon is one of the savviest people in the tech scene.
Occupation: Partner at Google Ventures
Handle: @parislemon
Why: The influential, combative, blogger-turned-VC has an opinion on everything in tech.
Occupation: Founder, CityNotes
Handle: @fromedome
Why: He travels the world, takes great photos, and always has an interesting take on the day's tech news.
Occupation: Senior Editor, 9to5Mac
Handle: @markgurman
Why: Gurman is still in college, but he's the best Apple reporter on the planet. He's the best source if you want to know what's coming next from Apple.
Occupation: Co-Founder, AOL; Chairman, Case Foundation and Revolution
Handle: @SteveCase
Why: The co-founder of AOL tweets out a fabulously eclectic mix of tech news and nuggets of wisdom.
Occupation: Tech Columnist, New York Times
Handle: @Pogue
Why: David Pogue is the gadget reviewer for the New York Times and on Twitter he lets his goofy persona shine through.
Occupation: Leader of Tapbot, which makes Tweetbot
Handle: @tapbot_paul
Why: He's got a dry wit and knows more about app development than you.
Occupation: Curator, MediaReDEF
Handle: @JasonHirschhorn
Why: He knows what's really happening in the digital media business.
Occupation: Journalist for CNBC
Handle: @JBoorstin
Why: CNBC doesn't give her enough airtime, so we get a nice stream of nuggets on tech and digital media.
Occupation: Co-Executive Editor, AllThingsD
Handle: @karaswisher
Why: Want to know what's happening at Yahoo before Yahoo's board knows? Then you better follow Kara.
Occupation: Founder/boss of 9to5 Mac, 9to5 Google, and others
Handle: @llsethj
Why: He tweets about his Tesla. And sometimes Google and Apple.
Occupation: CEO Box
Handle: @levie
Why: Levie's shtick is getting a little tiresome, but it's still great. He tweets out funny tech messages, or bite sized inspiration quotes about running a business.
Occupation: CEO, News Corp.
Handle: @rupertmurdoch
Why: It's refreshing to see Rupert sending out his own tweets.
Occupation: Veteran design and management surgeon
Handle: @counternotions
Why: Good at stoking the big debates surrounding Apple and Google
Occuaption: Founder, Brew PR
Handle: @brooke
Why: She's in charge of the fantastic Brew PR firm, and she knows more about the tech scene than 99.99% of the people on Twitter. Ignore her at your own peril.
Occupation: Senior writer, Wired
Handle: @stevenlevy
Why: Levy is the guy that gets early access to all the biggest stories in tech. The reason? He can offered a well-written, fair story that everyone enjoys reading.
Occupation: Venture Investor, Lowercase Capital
Handle: @sacca
Why: One of the most active and entertaining people on Twitter, he also happens to do a lot of investing in tech startups.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Homebrew
Handle: @hunterwalk
Why: A former YouTube employee who just started his own firm, Walk has good insights on everything that's happening in tech.
Occupation: Y Combinator main dude
Handle: @paulg
Why: Y Combinator, the startup incubator, is one of the biggest things in tech. If you want to see what it's thinking, follow Graham.
Occupation: Chairman and CEO, Facebook
Handle: @finkd
Why: He almost never tweets, so he won't jam up your feed! But if he ever does, it's newsworthy. And besides, not that many people realise he's on Twitter.
Occupation: Blogs about deals and deal-makers for FORTUNE
Handle: @danprimack
Why: When he's not breaking the news on Twitter, he's busy telling you what the news really means.
Occupation: Ad techster
Handle: @saralivingston
Why: She's funny, she knows a lot about ad tech, and she's smart.
Occupation: Working on secret projects at Google
Handle: @Arubin
Why: He's not much of a tweeter, but when he does, it's news.
Occupation: Deputy Managing Editor, All Things D
Handle: @JohnPaczkowski
Why: He's got the inside scoop on Apple, and he's pretty funny on Twitter.
Occupation: Technology journalist.
Handle: @edbott
Why: He's funny, and unlike most people in tech he likes and understands Microsoft.
Occupation: Tech reporter, New York Times
Handle: @jennydeluxe
Why: She knows the next story in tech that matters.
Occupation: Partner, Greylock; Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, LinkedIn
Handle: @quixotic
Why: He has the golden touch.
Occupation: Columnist and Lead Writer, New York Times Bits Blog
Handle: @nickbilton
Why: He's a leading voice for one of the most important newspapers in the world. He's also on a quest to change the rules about operating gadgets during a plane's takeoff.
Occupation: Advising startups
Handle: @andrewmason
Why: Former CEO of Groupon. He's now working with startups, and doing music.
Occupation: Former Facebook president, backs Spotify, Napster, Plaxo, Facebook Causes, Airtime
Handle: @sparker
Why: He's slowed down lately, but you know that when he wants to get something off his chest, there's a good chance he'll blast it on Twitter.
Occupation: Tech writer, Former Silicon Alley Insider employee
Handle: @pkafka
Why: He does a good job of tweeting out an eclectic mix of the top tech stories of the day, as well as his own scoops.
Occupation: Tech reporter for CNBC
Handle: @jonfortt
Why: He's really good at tracking the big news in tech, and keeping you ready for what's coming.
Occupation: Co-Founder, foursquare
Handle: @dens
Why: Another CEO who breaks the mould: You can really get a sense of who he is and what he's interested in.
Occupation: Entrepreneur in residence at Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @tristanwalker
Why: He knows what's happening in the tech industry, and unlike a lot of people, he comes across as happy to see others succeed.
Occupation: Founder, Gawker Media
Handle: @nicknotned
Why: Epic smack talk. He'll cut you to pieces.
Occupation: Founder, GigaOM; Venture Partner, True Ventures
Handle: @om
Why: Om Malik is royalty in the tech blogging scene. He breaks his fair share of stories, but he also provide evenhanded analysis of the day's news.
Occupation: CEO and Founder, Skift; Founder, paidContent
Handle: @rafat
Why: A true inspiration to people in digital media.
Occupation: Senior Writer at Wired
Handle: @mat
Why: A great tech writer with a great sense of humour. He's a good follow.
Occupation: Startup Liason Officer, Rackspace
Handle: @Scobleizer
Why: Can you even be on a social network without following the Sco-blazer?
Occupation: Writer, Gawker
Handle: @nitashatiku
Why: She's writing for Gawker's Valleywag, so you might want to keep an eye on her. You never know when she's going to attack.
Occupation: Investor at Khosla Ventures.
Handle: @rabois
Why: He likes sports, he loves tech, he's smarter than you.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Lerer Ventures
Handle: @erichippeau
Why: He is one of the most influential people in New York tech.
Occupation: Co-Editor, TechCrunch
Handle: @alexia
Why: It's a good balance between random tweets and tech tweets.
Occupation: Host, video show
Handle: @acedtect
Why: He hosts a tech news show, sort of like Brian Williams, but for tech news. So, he's got his finger on the pulse of what's going on.
Occupation: President of Sharethrough
Handle: @phkeane
Why: He rarely, if ever, tweets about tech. But who cares? He's funny, and he loves Philly sports teams.
Occupation: Co-Founder, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @bhorowitz
Why: He runs the most important VC firm in the Valley and he tweets stuff like, 'Juelz Santana is 3 times dope in general. Mad flow.'
Occupation: Business news site
Handle: @street_insider
Why: Street Insider isn't 100% focused on tech. But, when major tech companies report earnings, Street Insider tweets out all the details very quickly. It's a good way to see the earnings numbers as they hit.
Occupation: Partner, GRP Partners
Handle: @msuster
Why: One the most interesting and opinionated investors in the tech world.
Occupation: CEO, YieldMo
Handle: @mikeyavo
Why: It's great to get some perspective on the latest tech fad. As someone who has successfully built and sold companies, Yavonditte provides that.
Occupation: Launching a new tech news site
Handle: @jessicalessin
Why: Formerly a WSJ reporter, Lessin is doing her own news site. As a result, she should be tweeting out all her scoops and exclusives.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist
Handle: @fredwilson
Why: He's not much of a tweeter, truth be told, but he does link to his site and he does occasionally say some interesting stuff. The real reason to follow him is that he's one of the most important people in the tech business, and you don't want to miss anything he says.
Occupation: Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing, Apple Inc.
Handle: @pschiller
Why: Apple is an unbelievably closed up company. The fact that one of its top execs occasionally tweets and gives you a glimpse into his personality makes Schiller worth following.
Occupation: Microsoft reporter at Bloomberg
Handle: @dinabass
Why: She tweets nuggets about Microsoft, and stuff about British sports.
Occupation: Writer, Slate, Fast Company
Handle: fmanjoo
Why: Manjoo follows technology and tweets out great thoughts and links.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Kleiner Perkins Caufield @ Byers
Handle: @johndoerr
Why: When one of the most important VCs in the world is blasting out what he's thinking or reading, you pay attention.
Occupation: Investor; Blogger, Sinocism
Handle: @WaltBTIG
Why: He was the first to turn bearish on Apple, which was right, and now he's bullish ... which may be right. We'll see.
Occupation: Editor, SearchEngineLand.com
Handle: @dannysullivan
Why: He forgets more about search than you will ever know in your lifetime.
Occupation: Reporter, New York Times DealBook
Handle: @EvelynRusli
Why: Get the inside scoop on who is buying who.
Occupation: Software Developer; Product Manager
Handle: @atul
Why: He's the original tech tweeter/aggregator.
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, iMore; Executive Producer, MobileNations
Handle: @reneritchie
Why: You want to know what Apple's planning before Tim Cook even knows? Then this is your guy.
Occupation: Analyst
Handle: @BenedictEvans
Why: Unlike a lot of tech tweeters, he's not endlessly flogging his own startup, or something dreary like that. Just good insight.
Occupation: Managing Director, Foundry Group
Handle: @bfeld
Why: He knows a lot about what's happening in the startup scene.
Occupation: SV Angel
Handle: @davidlee
Why: He basically runs SV Angel, which is the most prolific early stage investment firm.
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, The Verge
Handle: @joshuatopolsky
Why: He's almost only tweeting Verge links, but that's OK because The Verge has lots of good stuff. He's almost like a best of the Verge twitter feed.
Occupation: Managing Editor at The Verge
Handle: @reckless
Why: Sharp insights on tech delivered in 140-character bursts. What more do you need?
Occupation: Founder, Glow
Handle: @mlevchin
Why: Serial entrepreneur who knows everyone in the Valley and is always cooking up something interesting.
Occupation: Editor, Techmeme
Handle: @ScepticGeek
Why: A good collection of tech news tweets as well as some interesting insight on technology.
Occupation: Host, Bloomberg West
Handle: @emilychangtv
Why: She hosts the fabulous Bloomberg West. She also sends out great first hand reports on Twitter.
Occupation: President and Editor-in-Chief, The Huffington Post Media Group
Handle: @ariannahuff
Why: She's the queen of all media.
Occupation: Co-Founder and CEO, Yipit
Handle: @vacanti
Why: He's not just running his own startup, he's also intelligently analysing other startups.
Occupation: Samsung PR
Handle: @philipberne
Why: Former Slashgear writer turned Samsung PR. Often engages with the press on Twitter. Not afraid to talk plainly and smack talk the press. All around nice guy.
Occupation: He's in charge of special projects at Path, previously at Path
Handle: @shak
Why: He's one of the most loved people in tech.
Occupation: Creator Ruby on Rails, partner at 37Signals
Handle: @DHH
Why: He's a troll. And we mean it in the nicest way possible.
Occupation: Developed first blogging software, RSS and podcasting, outliners, web CMS. Media hacker. Boot strapper. Writer. Academic. Friendly.
Handle: @davewiner
Why: Pay attention and you could actually learn something.
Occupation: CEO, Betaworks
Handle: @Borthwick
Why: As CEO of Betaworks, he's one of the most important people in NYC tech.
Occupation: Technology writer, The Guardian
Handle: @charlesarthur
Why: One the smarter tech writers on Twitter.
Occupation: Founder, Instapaper
Handle: @marcoarment
Why: He hates us, but that's OK. He's still worth following on Twitter.
Occupation: CEO, Sulia
Handle: @jonathanglick
Why: He's a plugged-in insider who shares witty insights into the world of startups. Follow him, and he'll drag you into the conversation.
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, LoopInsight
Handle: @jdalrymple
Why: He has inside connections at the most important tech company of the last 10 years.
Occupation: CEO Yahoo
Handle: @marissamayer
Why: She's a light tweeter, but it's always news when she tweets.
Occupation: CEO of LinkedIn
Handle: @jeffweiner
Why: A former top Yahoo exec, Weiner knows everyone in the Valley--and tweets with them. Add to that the insights he gets from running LinkedIn, tech's water cooler--like who's hiring where--and he's a must-follow.
Occupation: Co-Founder and Managing Director, Activate; Co-Founder, ThinkUp; Publisher, Editor, and Owner, Dashes.com
Handle: @anildash
Why: He understands the startup scene and drives conversation.
Occupation: Principal Industry Analyst, Consumer Technology and Market Trends at Creative Strategies, Inc.
Handle: @benbajarin
Why: He's a bit too kind to Apple, but he has smart takes on technology and tweets good links.
