PRESENTING: The 101 Tech People You Have To Follow On Twitter

If you’re not on Twitter, then you don’t know what’s happening in the tech world.It’s the best place to find smart, short analysis, as well as the stories everyone is talking about.

But who is worth following and who can you ignore?

We’ve put together a list of the 101 best people to follow on Twitter in technology.

Enjoy!

Aaron Levie is the funniest man in tech on Twitter

Occupation: CEO Box

Handle: @levie

Why: He's legitimately funny, and he isn't just flogging his company like most tech people on Twitter.

Horace Dediu has the best, most insightful tweets on what's happening in the mobile world

Occupation: Founder and Author, Asymco

Handle: @asymco

Why: A really good collection of links, charts, and 140-character analysis of the tech and mobile landscape.

Eric Jackson has money riding on his tweets

Occupation: Runs his own hedge fund, Ironfire Capital

Handle: @ericjackson

Why: He's a blogger with a better day job -- managing his own fund, Ironfire Capital. He's regularly jabbing at Yahoo, which he owns a stake in, and other big tech names.

Sammy the Walrus IV has smart commentary on the biggest company in tech

Occupation: Apple expert with engineering and finance background

Handle: @SammyWalrusIV

Why: He's a big time Business Insider commenter, and he always has good insights on Apple.

Dick Costolo runs Twitter!

Occupation: CEO, Twitter

Handle: @dickc

Why: He actually uses Twitter! And it's often pretty entertaining.

Frank Shaw delivers the silver lining for Microsoft with a dagger

Occupation: Lead corporate communications, Microsoft

Handle: @fxshaw

Why: He's the head of PR for Microsoft, but he's really feisty on Twitter.

Sara Livingston is a smart tweeter on ad tech

Occupation: Digital Marketing, Seamless

Handle: @saralivingston

Why: She's funny, she knows a lot about ad tech, and she's smart.

Jon Erlichman delivers good news scoops

Occupation: Senior West Coast Correspondent, Bloomberg Television

Handle: @JonErlichman

Why: Unlike a lot of reporters on Twitter who blast a tease of news plus a link to their story, Erlichman actually breaks news on Twitter for the sake of breaking news. He's a sneaky good follow.

Kara Swisher is breaking news constantly

Occupation: Co-Executive Editor, AllThingsD

Handle: @karaswisher

Why: Want to know what's happening at Yahoo before Yahoo's board knows? Then you better follow Kara.

Chris Dixon knows the tech scene inside and out

Occupation: Co-Founder of Hunch, Co-Founder of Founder Collective

Handle: @cdixon

Why: Dixon is one of the savviest people in the tech scene. He's an angel investor and he runs Hunch, which is owned by eBay.

MG Siegler will tell you why you're wrong

Occupation: CrunchFund partner, TechCrunch columnist

Handle: @parislemon

Why: The influential, combative, blogger-turned-VC has an opinion on everything in tech.

Dan Frommer is tech's answer to Anthony Bourdain

Occupation: Editor and Founder, SplatF

Handle: @fromedome

Why: He travels the world, takes great photos, and always has an interesting take on the day's tech news.

Mike Arrington can still stir it up when he wants to

Occupation: Founder, Uncrunched

Handle: @arrington

Why: Since he left TechCrunch to become a VC, Arrington has been relatively quiet. However, he can still stir it up when he wants to, and you'd a be a dope to miss his reporting and opinions.

Steve Case blasts out a great mix of tech news

Occupation: Co-Founder, AOL; Chairman, Case Foundation and Revolution

Handle: @SteveCase

Why: The co-founder of AOL tweets out a fabulously eclectic mix of tech news and nuggets of wisdom.

Om Malik gives you the high-level perspective

Occupation: Founder, GigaOM; Venture Partner, True Ventures

Handle: @om

Why: Om Malik is royalty in the tech blogging scene. He breaks his fair share of stories, but he also provide evenhanded analysis of the day's news.

David Pogue is his usual goofy self on Twitter

Occupation: Tech Columnist, New York Times

Handle: @Pogue

Why: David Pogue is the gadget reviewer for the New York Times and on Twitter he lets his goofy persona shine through.

Eric Hippeau's opinion on digital media is more important than yours

Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Lerer Ventures

Handle: @erichippeau

Why: He is one of the most influential people in New York tech, and a former Yahoo board member.

Gabe Rivera has a dry sense of humour

Occupation: Founder, Techmeme

Handle: @gaberivera

Why: He runs Techmeme and he's a super funny guy.

Jason Hirschhorn is a great mix of funny, clever, and insightful

Occupation: Curator, MediaReDEF

Handle: @JasonHirschhorn

Why: He knows what's really happening in the digital media business.

Julia Boorstin tweets all sorts of fun little tech news nuggets

Occupation: Journalist for CNBC's Media Money

Handle: @JBoorstin

Why: CNBC doesn't give her enough airtime, so we get a nice stream of nuggets on tech and digital media.

Ari Paparo is funny, and he knows ad tech

Occupation: SVP Product, AppNexus

Handle: @aripap

Why: Ari Paparo is the man!

Jack Dorsey invented Twitter ...

Occupation: CEO of Square, cofounder of Twitter

Handle: @jack

Why: He's kind of a big deal.

Rupert Murdoch is more candid than you'd expect

Occupation: CEO, News Corp.

Handle: @rupertmurdoch

Why: It's refreshing to see Rupert sending out his own tweets.

Kontra does a good job of tweaking people

Occupation: Veteran design and management surgeon

Handle: @counternotions

Why: He or she is good at stoking the big debates surrounding Apple and Google

Brooke Hammerling has a lot more control over your tech news than you realise

Occuaption: Founder, Brew PR

Handle: @brooke

Why: She's in charge of the fantastic Brew PR firm, and she knows more about the tech scene than 99.99% of the people on Twitter. Ignore her at your own peril.

Miguel Helft delivers good on the ground reports via Twitter

Occupation: Senior writer, FORTUNE

Handle: @mhelft

Why: He tweets out a good collection of tech links, and when he's at a big tech event he sends out news updates.

Chris Sacca is a big angel investor

Occupation: Venture Investor, Lowercase Capital

Handle: @sacca

Why: One of the most active and entertaining people on Twitter, he also happens to do a lot of investing in tech startups.

Hunter Walk is regularly retweeted by people on this list

Occupation: Direct of Product Management, Google

Handle: @hunterwalk

Why: He's just a good conversational tweeter. You'll be smarter for following him.

Elon Musk wants to take you to outer space

Occupation: CEO, Tesla

Handle: @elonmusk

Why: He's another relatively unguarded CEO on Twitter.

Paul Graham is one of the most important people in tech

Occupation: Y Combinator main dude

Handle: @paulg

Why: Y Combinator, the startup incubator, is one of the biggest things in tech. If you want to see what it's thinking, follow Graham.

Paul Kedrosky is another smartster on Twitter

Occupation: Blogger behind InfectiousGreed

Handle: @pkedrosky

Why: A nonstop brain bomb of tech news and analysis.

Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of Facebook

Occupation: Chairman and CEO, Facebook

Handle: @finkd

Why: He almost never tweets, so he won't jam up your feed! But if he ever does, it's newsworthy. And besides, not that many people realise he's on Twitter.

Dan Primack is a scoopster

Occupation: Blogs about deals and deal-makers for FORTUNE

Handle: @danprimack

Why: When he's not breaking the news on Twitter, he's busy telling you what the news really means.

Tim Armstrong also won't jam up your Twitter feed

Occupation: CEO, AOL

Handle: @timarmstrongaol

Why: He's another CEO who never tweets. But there's something humorous about him being on Twitter. Maybe one day he'll crack and start tweeting like a mad man. You wouldn't want to miss that, would you?

Andy Rubin only tweets news about Android

Occupation: Co-founder and former CEO, Danger Research and Android Inc.; head of Android at Google

Handle: @Arubin

Why: He's not much of a tweeter, but when he does, it's news.

Jonathan Geller is a big voice in the mobile tech news business

Occupation: President and Editor-in-Chief, BGR

Handle: @boygenius

Why: He's got the inside scoop on RIM, and he's pugnacious.

David Sacks is feisty

Occupation: CEO and Founder, Yammer; Founder, Geni

Handle: @DavidSacks

Why: Another entertaining CEO on Twitter worthy of a follow. He even makes news from time to time with his tweets.

Jenna Wortham is stylish and entertaining

Occupation: Tech reporter, New York Times

Handle: @jennydeluxe

Why: She knows the next story in tech that matters.

Reid Hoffman has a good twitter handle

Occupation: Partner, Greylock; Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, LinkedIn

Handle: @quixotic

Why: He has the golden touch.

Nick Bilton is trying to make it so you can use your Kindle during takeoff

Occupation: Columnist and Lead Writer, New York Times Bits Blog

Handle: @nickbilton

Why: He's a leading voice for one of the most important newspapers in the world. He's also on a quest to change the rules about operating gadgets during a plane's takeoff.

Richard Rosenblatt will apologise if he hasn't been tweeting much

Occupation: Co-Founder, Chrm; CEO, Demand Media

Handle: @demandrichard

Why: He's surprisingly entertaining.

Andrew Mason used to be entertaining ...

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Groupon

Handle: @andrewmason

Why: He used to be entertaining when he wasn't as famous. We're hoping that he gets over all the irrational haters who attack him and open up again on Twitter.

Sean Parker is an interesting guy

Occupation: Former Facebook president, backs Spotify, Napster, Plaxo, Facebook Causes, Airtime

Handle: @sparker

Why: He's slowed down lately, but you know that when he wants to get something off his chest, there's a good chance he'll blast it on Twitter.

Peter Kafka is a good mix of tech, media, and sarcasm

Occupation: Tech writer, Former Silicon Alley Insider employee

Handle: @pkafka

Why: He does a good job of tweeting out an eclectic mix of the top tech stories of the day, as well as his own scoops.

Anupreeta Das is a big time M&A reporter

Occupation: Reports on mergers and acquisitions, The Wall Street Journal

Handle: @PreetaTweets

Why: You want to know what's happening in the deal world? Then follow Anupreeta.

Alexia Tsotsis is a peak inside the mind of a different sort of tech writer

Occupation: Co-Editor, TechCrunch

Handle: @alexia

Why: It's a good balance between random tweets and tech tweets.

Dennis Crowley is humanized through his Twitter feed

Occupation: Co-Founder, foursquare

Handle: @dens

Why: Another CEO who breaks the mould: You can really get a sense of who he is and what he's interested in.

Tristan Walker is ultra-positive

Occupation: Entrepreneur in residence at Andreessen Horowitz

Handle: @tristanwalker

Why: He knows what's happening in the tech industry, and unlike a lot of people, he comes across as happy to see others succeed.

Rafat Ali is still a reporter

Occupation: CEO and Founder, Skift; Founder, paidContent

Handle: @rafat

Why: He may not have a full-time gig as a tech reporter, but the guy still has it in his blood and it shines through on Twitter.

Mike Monteiro delivers caustic, wry tweets

Occupation: Design Director and Co-Founder, Mule Design

Handle: @Mike_FTW

Why: He's not just sending out boring links about the latest tech story.

Robert Scoble is Robert Scoble

Occupation: Startup Liason Officer, Rackspace

Handle: @Scobleizer

Why: Can you even be on a social network without following the Sco-blazer?

Jean-Louis Gassée has a sharp take on what's going on

Occupation: Former Executive, Apple; Founded, Be Inc.;

Handle: @gassee

Why: As John Gruber said, 'It amuses me to no end that Jean-Louis Gassée -- the man who might've kept Steve Jobs from returning to Apple -- is today one of the most consistently insightful Apple observers in the world.'

Keith Rabois runs one of the coolest startups in the Valley and is an angel investor

Occupation: COO of Square

Handle: @rabois

Why: He likes sports, he loves tech, he's smarter than you.

Michael Gartenberg is a wise man when it comes to tech

Occupation: Industry analyst, Gartner

Handle: @Gartenberg

Why: He always has an interesting take on the day's big tech news.

Ben Horowitz loves rap (and startups)

Occupation: Co-Founder, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Handle: @bhorowitz

Why: He runs the most important VC firm in the Valley and he tweets stuff like, 'Juelz Santana is 3 times dope in general. Mad flow.'

Jonah Peretti will go viral

Occupation: Co-Founder, BuzzFeed and Huffington Post

Handle: @peretti

Why: Want to be first to see a meme develop?

Nick Denton is the smartest man in digital media

Occupation: Founder, Gawker Media

Handle: @nicknotned

Why: He's mostly tweeting links to Gawker stories, but from time to time he'll tweet an original take on a topic.

Mark Suster understands the big themes in tech

Occupation: Partner, GRP Partners

Handle: @msuster

Why: One the most interesting and opinionated investors in the tech world.

Michael Yavonditte is a startup CEO who is on top of the news

Occupation: CEO, Hashable

Handle: @mikeyavo

Why: It's great to get some perspective on the latest tech fad. As someone who has successfully built and sold companies, Yavonditte provides that.

Steve Cheney delivers cutting insight on the state of tech

Occupation: Head of Business Development, GroupMe; Contributing writer, TechCrunch

Handle: @stevecheney

Why: An outside-the-box approach to tech tweets.

Fred Wilson is one of the most influential people in tech

Occupation: Venture Capitalist

Handle: @fredwilson

Why: He's not much of a tweeter, truth be told, but he does link to his site and he does occasionally say some interesting stuff. The real reason to follow him is that he's one of the most important people in the tech business, and you don't want to miss anything he says.

Philip Schiller will tweet about cars, and occasionally rivals

Occupation: Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing, Apple Inc.

Handle: @pschiller

Why: Apple is an unbelievably closed up company. The fact that one of its top execs occasionally tweets and gives you a glimpse into his personality makes Schiller worth following.

Yahoo Board is good for a lolz

Occupation: Running Yahoo

Handle: @yahooboard

Why: It's a parody account, and it's funny.

Farhad Manjoo tweets a great collection of links

Occupation: Writer, Slate, Fast Company, and The New York Times

Handle: fmanjoo

Why: Manjoo follows technology and tweets out great thoughts and links.

John Doerr is one of the most important VCs in the world

Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Kleiner Perkins Caufield @ Byers

Handle: @johndoerr

Why: When one of the most important VCs in the world is blasting out what he's thinking or reading, you pay attention.

Patrick Keane is a refreshing change of pace

Occupation: Investor

Handle: @phkeane

Why: He rarely, if ever, tweets about tech. But who cares? He's funny, and he loves Philly sports teams.

Bill Bishop is all over the Chinese tech scene

Occupation: Investor; Blogger, Sinocism

Handle: @niubi

Why: One of the best tech/finance people on Twitter.

Danny Sullivan knows the ins and outs of Google better than anyone

Occupation: Editor, SearchEngineLand.com

Handle: @dannysullivan

Why: He forgets more about search than you will ever know in your lifetime.

Evelyn Rusli is the ace tech deals reporter for the NYT

Occupation: Reporter, New York Times DealBook

Handle: @EvelynRusli

Why: Get the inside scoop on who is buying who.

Atul Arora tweets out the best of the best links

Occupation: Software Developer; Product Manager

Handle: @atul

Why: He's the original tech tweeter/aggregator.

Rene Ritchie is a solid Apple reporter

Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, iMore; Executive Producer, MobileNations

Handle: @reneritchie

Why: You want to know what Apple's planning before Tim Cook even knows? Then this is your guy.

David Tisch knows what's happening with early stage startups

Occupation: Managing Director, TechStars NYC; Angel Investor, BoxGroup

Handle: @davetisch

Why: He talks about startups.

Benedict Evans is another smart person with insights on Twitter

Occupation: Ex tech/telco banking

Handle: @BenedictEvans

Why: Unlike a lot of tech tweeters, he's not endlessly flogging his own startup, or something dreary like that. Just good insight.

Brad Feld has the inside scoop on Boulder

Occupation: Managing Director, Foundry Group

Handle: @bfeld

Why: He knows a lot about what's happening in the startup scene.

David Lee is a big time angel investor

Occupation: SV Angel

Handle: @davidlee

Why: He basically runs SV Angel, which is the most prolific early stage investment firm.

Ben Lerer is another person to give you the tech lols

Occupation: Co-Founder of Thrillist, and Lerer Ventures

Handle: @BenjLerer

Why: He's a funny dude.

Andrew Siegel is in the digital M&A business

Occupation: Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Advance Publications

Handle: @adsiegel

Why: He's generally guarded in his tweeting, but every now and again he lets you know what he's really thinking.

Josh Topolsky has a stream of good tech news

Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, The Verge

Handle: @joshuatopolsky

Why: He's almost only tweeting Verge links, but that's OK because The Verge has lots of good stuff. He's almost like a best of the Verge twitter feed.

Joanne Wilson invests in startups

Occupation: Investor; Blogger, Gotham Gal

Handle: @thegothamgal

Why: She's another angel investor.

Ashton Kutcher -- 11 million people can't be wrong ...

Occupation: Actor; Investor

Handle: @aplusk

Why: 11 million people can't be wrong, can they? Plus, he's an active angel investor.

Max Levchin is a PayPal mafia member

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Slide

Handle: @mlevchin

Why: Serial entrepreneur who knows everyone in the Valley and is always cooking up something interesting.

Mahendra Palsule is another great aggregator

Occupation: Editor, Techmeme

Handle: @ScepticGeek

Why: A good collection of tech news tweets as well as some interesting insight on technology.

Emily Chang is the best person on TV to talk tech

Occupation: Host, Bloomberg West

Handle: @emilychangtv

Why: She hosts the fabulous Bloomberg West. She also sends out great first hand reports on Twitter.

Arianna Huffington is great

Occupation: President and Editor-in-Chief, The Huffington Post Media Group

Handle: @ariannahuff

Why: She's the queen of all media.

Vinicius Vacanti understands the daily deals business better than anyone

Occupation: Co-Founder and CEO, Yipit

Handle: @vacanti

Why: He's not just running his own startup, he's also intelligently analysing other startups.

Michael Lazerow makes money on Facebook

Occupation: CEO and Founder, Buddy Media, Golf.com, U-Wire/Student Advantage, Lazerow Consulting

Handle: @lazerow

Why: He's a funny, engaged, and entertaining CEO on Twitter.

Shakil Khan was as important to Spotify as its CEO

Occupation: He's in charge of special projects at Path, previously at Path

Handle: @shak

Why: He's one of the most loved people in tech.

DHH will stir it up

Occupation: Creator Ruby on Rails, partner at 37Signals

Handle: @DHH

Why: He's a troll. And we mean it in the nicest way possible.

Dave Winer is a tech historian

Occupation: Developed first blogging software, RSS and podcasting, outliners, web CMS. Media hacker. Boot strapper. Writer. Academic. Friendly.

Handle: @davewiner

Why: Pay attention and you could actually learn something.

John Borthwick is a big deal

Occupation: CEO, Betaworks

Handle: @Borthwick

Why: As CEO of Betaworks, he's one of the most important people in NYC tech.

Charles Arthur is smart

Occupation: Technology writer, The Guardian

Handle: @charlesarthur

Why: One the smarter tech writers on Twitter.

Marco Arment is surprisingly influential

Occupation: Founder, Instapaper

Handle: @marcoarment

Why: He hates us, but that's OK. He's still worth following on Twitter.

Jonathan Glick will put you in the conversation

Occupation: CEO, Sulia

Handle: @jonathanglick

Why: He's a plugged-in insider who shares witty insights into the world of startups. Follow him, and he'll drag you into the conversation.

Jim Dalrymple is another great Apple source

Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, LoopInsight

Handle: @jdalrymple

Why: He has inside connections at the most important tech company of the last 10 years.

Marissa Mayer is the golden girl-geek of the Valley

Occupation: Vice President Local, Maps and Location Services, Google

Handle: @marissamayer

Why: She doesn't tweet often, but when she does it's usually entertaining.

Jeff Weiner runs LinkedIn

Occupation: CEO of LinkedIn

Handle: @jeffweiner

Why: A former top Yahoo exec, Weiner knows everyone in the Valley--and tweets with them. Add to that the insights he gets from running LinkedIn, tech's water cooler--like who's hiring where--and he's a must-follow.

Anil Dash is one of the more thoughtful people on Twitter

Occupation: Co-Founder and Managing Director, Activate; Co-Founder, ThinkUp; Publisher, Editor, and Owner, Dashes.com

Handle: @anildash

Why: He understands the startup scene and drives conversation.

Veronica Belmont is a real human on Twitter

Occupation: Host of Tekzilla

Handle: @veronica

Why: Her Twitter stream is deeply human, flipping from observations about iOS apps to zucchini-bread recipes. That makes it a more entertaining and human read than most tech journalists, who act like flesh-and-blood RSS feeds.

Bill Gurley is one of the more interesting people in the tech business

Occupation: VC at Benchmark Capital

Handle: @billgurley

Why: A brilliant tech investor.

Katie Stanton is a top Twitter exec

Occupation: Head of international strategy at Twitter

Handle: @katies

Why: The eclectic resume of Twitter's top international exec--Yahoo Finance, Google, the White House, the State Department--is reflected in her stream of tweets. Also watch for a glimpse of what high-powered Silicon Valley motherhood is like.

Shibani Joshi is a great tech reporter who doesn't get enough air time

Occupation: Reporter at Fox Business

Handle: @shibanijoshi

Why: She tweets out lots of links to tech news and sends out pics from big events.

