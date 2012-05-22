PRESENTING: The 101 Tech People You Have To Follow On Twitter

Photo: Flickr/Lan Bui
If you’re not on Twitter, then you don’t know what’s happening in the tech world.It’s the best place to find smart, short analysis, as well as the stories everyone is talking about.
But who is worth following and who can you ignore?
We’ve put together a list of the 101 best people to follow on Twitter in technology.
Enjoy!
Occupation: CEO Box
Handle: @levie
Why: He's legitimately funny, and he isn't just flogging his company like most tech people on Twitter.
Occupation: Founder and Author, Asymco
Handle: @asymco
Why: A really good collection of links, charts, and 140-character analysis of the tech and mobile landscape.
Occupation: Runs his own hedge fund, Ironfire Capital
Handle: @ericjackson
Why: He's a blogger with a better day job -- managing his own fund, Ironfire Capital. He's regularly jabbing at Yahoo, which he owns a stake in, and other big tech names.
Occupation: Apple expert with engineering and finance background
Handle: @SammyWalrusIV
Why: He's a big time Business Insider commenter, and he always has good insights on Apple.
Occupation: CEO, Twitter
Handle: @dickc
Why: He actually uses Twitter! And it's often pretty entertaining.
Occupation: Lead corporate communications, Microsoft
Handle: @fxshaw
Why: He's the head of PR for Microsoft, but he's really feisty on Twitter.
Occupation: Digital Marketing, Seamless
Handle: @saralivingston
Why: She's funny, she knows a lot about ad tech, and she's smart.
Occupation: Senior West Coast Correspondent, Bloomberg Television
Handle: @JonErlichman
Why: Unlike a lot of reporters on Twitter who blast a tease of news plus a link to their story, Erlichman actually breaks news on Twitter for the sake of breaking news. He's a sneaky good follow.
Occupation: Co-Executive Editor, AllThingsD
Handle: @karaswisher
Why: Want to know what's happening at Yahoo before Yahoo's board knows? Then you better follow Kara.
Occupation: Co-Founder of Hunch, Co-Founder of Founder Collective
Handle: @cdixon
Why: Dixon is one of the savviest people in the tech scene. He's an angel investor and he runs Hunch, which is owned by eBay.
Occupation: CrunchFund partner, TechCrunch columnist
Handle: @parislemon
Why: The influential, combative, blogger-turned-VC has an opinion on everything in tech.
Occupation: Editor and Founder, SplatF
Handle: @fromedome
Why: He travels the world, takes great photos, and always has an interesting take on the day's tech news.
Occupation: Founder, Uncrunched
Handle: @arrington
Why: Since he left TechCrunch to become a VC, Arrington has been relatively quiet. However, he can still stir it up when he wants to, and you'd a be a dope to miss his reporting and opinions.
Occupation: Co-Founder, AOL; Chairman, Case Foundation and Revolution
Handle: @SteveCase
Why: The co-founder of AOL tweets out a fabulously eclectic mix of tech news and nuggets of wisdom.
Occupation: Founder, GigaOM; Venture Partner, True Ventures
Handle: @om
Why: Om Malik is royalty in the tech blogging scene. He breaks his fair share of stories, but he also provide evenhanded analysis of the day's news.
Occupation: Tech Columnist, New York Times
Handle: @Pogue
Why: David Pogue is the gadget reviewer for the New York Times and on Twitter he lets his goofy persona shine through.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Lerer Ventures
Handle: @erichippeau
Why: He is one of the most influential people in New York tech, and a former Yahoo board member.
Occupation: Curator, MediaReDEF
Handle: @JasonHirschhorn
Why: He knows what's really happening in the digital media business.
Occupation: Journalist for CNBC's Media Money
Handle: @JBoorstin
Why: CNBC doesn't give her enough airtime, so we get a nice stream of nuggets on tech and digital media.
Occupation: CEO, News Corp.
Handle: @rupertmurdoch
Why: It's refreshing to see Rupert sending out his own tweets.
Occupation: Veteran design and management surgeon
Handle: @counternotions
Why: He or she is good at stoking the big debates surrounding Apple and Google
Occuaption: Founder, Brew PR
Handle: @brooke
Why: She's in charge of the fantastic Brew PR firm, and she knows more about the tech scene than 99.99% of the people on Twitter. Ignore her at your own peril.
Occupation: Senior writer, FORTUNE
Handle: @mhelft
Why: He tweets out a good collection of tech links, and when he's at a big tech event he sends out news updates.
Occupation: Venture Investor, Lowercase Capital
Handle: @sacca
Why: One of the most active and entertaining people on Twitter, he also happens to do a lot of investing in tech startups.
Occupation: Direct of Product Management, Google
Handle: @hunterwalk
Why: He's just a good conversational tweeter. You'll be smarter for following him.
Occupation: Y Combinator main dude
Handle: @paulg
Why: Y Combinator, the startup incubator, is one of the biggest things in tech. If you want to see what it's thinking, follow Graham.
Occupation: Blogger behind InfectiousGreed
Handle: @pkedrosky
Why: A nonstop brain bomb of tech news and analysis.
Occupation: Chairman and CEO, Facebook
Handle: @finkd
Why: He almost never tweets, so he won't jam up your feed! But if he ever does, it's newsworthy. And besides, not that many people realise he's on Twitter.
Occupation: Blogs about deals and deal-makers for FORTUNE
Handle: @danprimack
Why: When he's not breaking the news on Twitter, he's busy telling you what the news really means.
Occupation: CEO, AOL
Handle: @timarmstrongaol
Why: He's another CEO who never tweets. But there's something humorous about him being on Twitter. Maybe one day he'll crack and start tweeting like a mad man. You wouldn't want to miss that, would you?
Occupation: Co-founder and former CEO, Danger Research and Android Inc.; head of Android at Google
Handle: @Arubin
Why: He's not much of a tweeter, but when he does, it's news.
Occupation: President and Editor-in-Chief, BGR
Handle: @boygenius
Why: He's got the inside scoop on RIM, and he's pugnacious.
Occupation: CEO and Founder, Yammer; Founder, Geni
Handle: @DavidSacks
Why: Another entertaining CEO on Twitter worthy of a follow. He even makes news from time to time with his tweets.
Occupation: Tech reporter, New York Times
Handle: @jennydeluxe
Why: She knows the next story in tech that matters.
Occupation: Partner, Greylock; Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, LinkedIn
Handle: @quixotic
Why: He has the golden touch.
Occupation: Columnist and Lead Writer, New York Times Bits Blog
Handle: @nickbilton
Why: He's a leading voice for one of the most important newspapers in the world. He's also on a quest to change the rules about operating gadgets during a plane's takeoff.
Occupation: Co-Founder, Chrm; CEO, Demand Media
Handle: @demandrichard
Why: He's surprisingly entertaining.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Groupon
Handle: @andrewmason
Why: He used to be entertaining when he wasn't as famous. We're hoping that he gets over all the irrational haters who attack him and open up again on Twitter.
Occupation: Former Facebook president, backs Spotify, Napster, Plaxo, Facebook Causes, Airtime
Handle: @sparker
Why: He's slowed down lately, but you know that when he wants to get something off his chest, there's a good chance he'll blast it on Twitter.
Occupation: Tech writer, Former Silicon Alley Insider employee
Handle: @pkafka
Why: He does a good job of tweeting out an eclectic mix of the top tech stories of the day, as well as his own scoops.
Occupation: Reports on mergers and acquisitions, The Wall Street Journal
Handle: @PreetaTweets
Why: You want to know what's happening in the deal world? Then follow Anupreeta.
Occupation: Co-Editor, TechCrunch
Handle: @alexia
Why: It's a good balance between random tweets and tech tweets.
Occupation: Co-Founder, foursquare
Handle: @dens
Why: Another CEO who breaks the mould: You can really get a sense of who he is and what he's interested in.
Occupation: Entrepreneur in residence at Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @tristanwalker
Why: He knows what's happening in the tech industry, and unlike a lot of people, he comes across as happy to see others succeed.
Occupation: CEO and Founder, Skift; Founder, paidContent
Handle: @rafat
Why: He may not have a full-time gig as a tech reporter, but the guy still has it in his blood and it shines through on Twitter.
Occupation: Design Director and Co-Founder, Mule Design
Handle: @Mike_FTW
Why: He's not just sending out boring links about the latest tech story.
Occupation: Startup Liason Officer, Rackspace
Handle: @Scobleizer
Why: Can you even be on a social network without following the Sco-blazer?
Occupation: COO of Square
Handle: @rabois
Why: He likes sports, he loves tech, he's smarter than you.
Occupation: Industry analyst, Gartner
Handle: @Gartenberg
Why: He always has an interesting take on the day's big tech news.
Occupation: Co-Founder, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @bhorowitz
Why: He runs the most important VC firm in the Valley and he tweets stuff like, 'Juelz Santana is 3 times dope in general. Mad flow.'
Occupation: Co-Founder, BuzzFeed and Huffington Post
Handle: @peretti
Why: Want to be first to see a meme develop?
Occupation: Founder, Gawker Media
Handle: @nicknotned
Why: He's mostly tweeting links to Gawker stories, but from time to time he'll tweet an original take on a topic.
Occupation: Partner, GRP Partners
Handle: @msuster
Why: One the most interesting and opinionated investors in the tech world.
Occupation: CEO, Hashable
Handle: @mikeyavo
Why: It's great to get some perspective on the latest tech fad. As someone who has successfully built and sold companies, Yavonditte provides that.
Occupation: Head of Business Development, GroupMe; Contributing writer, TechCrunch
Handle: @stevecheney
Why: An outside-the-box approach to tech tweets.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist
Handle: @fredwilson
Why: He's not much of a tweeter, truth be told, but he does link to his site and he does occasionally say some interesting stuff. The real reason to follow him is that he's one of the most important people in the tech business, and you don't want to miss anything he says.
Occupation: Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing, Apple Inc.
Handle: @pschiller
Why: Apple is an unbelievably closed up company. The fact that one of its top execs occasionally tweets and gives you a glimpse into his personality makes Schiller worth following.
Occupation: Writer, Slate, Fast Company, and The New York Times
Handle: fmanjoo
Why: Manjoo follows technology and tweets out great thoughts and links.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Kleiner Perkins Caufield @ Byers
Handle: @johndoerr
Why: When one of the most important VCs in the world is blasting out what he's thinking or reading, you pay attention.
Occupation: Investor
Handle: @phkeane
Why: He rarely, if ever, tweets about tech. But who cares? He's funny, and he loves Philly sports teams.
Occupation: Investor; Blogger, Sinocism
Handle: @niubi
Why: One of the best tech/finance people on Twitter.
Occupation: Editor, SearchEngineLand.com
Handle: @dannysullivan
Why: He forgets more about search than you will ever know in your lifetime.
Occupation: Reporter, New York Times DealBook
Handle: @EvelynRusli
Why: Get the inside scoop on who is buying who.
Occupation: Software Developer; Product Manager
Handle: @atul
Why: He's the original tech tweeter/aggregator.
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, iMore; Executive Producer, MobileNations
Handle: @reneritchie
Why: You want to know what Apple's planning before Tim Cook even knows? Then this is your guy.
Occupation: Managing Director, TechStars NYC; Angel Investor, BoxGroup
Handle: @davetisch
Why: He talks about startups.
Occupation: Ex tech/telco banking
Handle: @BenedictEvans
Why: Unlike a lot of tech tweeters, he's not endlessly flogging his own startup, or something dreary like that. Just good insight.
Occupation: Managing Director, Foundry Group
Handle: @bfeld
Why: He knows a lot about what's happening in the startup scene.
Occupation: SV Angel
Handle: @davidlee
Why: He basically runs SV Angel, which is the most prolific early stage investment firm.
Occupation: Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Advance Publications
Handle: @adsiegel
Why: He's generally guarded in his tweeting, but every now and again he lets you know what he's really thinking.
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, The Verge
Handle: @joshuatopolsky
Why: He's almost only tweeting Verge links, but that's OK because The Verge has lots of good stuff. He's almost like a best of the Verge twitter feed.
Occupation: Actor; Investor
Handle: @aplusk
Why: 11 million people can't be wrong, can they? Plus, he's an active angel investor.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Slide
Handle: @mlevchin
Why: Serial entrepreneur who knows everyone in the Valley and is always cooking up something interesting.
Occupation: Editor, Techmeme
Handle: @ScepticGeek
Why: A good collection of tech news tweets as well as some interesting insight on technology.
Occupation: Host, Bloomberg West
Handle: @emilychangtv
Why: She hosts the fabulous Bloomberg West. She also sends out great first hand reports on Twitter.
Occupation: President and Editor-in-Chief, The Huffington Post Media Group
Handle: @ariannahuff
Why: She's the queen of all media.
Occupation: Co-Founder and CEO, Yipit
Handle: @vacanti
Why: He's not just running his own startup, he's also intelligently analysing other startups.
Occupation: CEO and Founder, Buddy Media, Golf.com, U-Wire/Student Advantage, Lazerow Consulting
Handle: @lazerow
Why: He's a funny, engaged, and entertaining CEO on Twitter.
Occupation: He's in charge of special projects at Path, previously at Path
Handle: @shak
Why: He's one of the most loved people in tech.
Occupation: Creator Ruby on Rails, partner at 37Signals
Handle: @DHH
Why: He's a troll. And we mean it in the nicest way possible.
Occupation: Developed first blogging software, RSS and podcasting, outliners, web CMS. Media hacker. Boot strapper. Writer. Academic. Friendly.
Handle: @davewiner
Why: Pay attention and you could actually learn something.
Occupation: CEO, Betaworks
Handle: @Borthwick
Why: As CEO of Betaworks, he's one of the most important people in NYC tech.
Occupation: Technology writer, The Guardian
Handle: @charlesarthur
Why: One the smarter tech writers on Twitter.
Occupation: Founder, Instapaper
Handle: @marcoarment
Why: He hates us, but that's OK. He's still worth following on Twitter.
Occupation: CEO, Sulia
Handle: @jonathanglick
Why: He's a plugged-in insider who shares witty insights into the world of startups. Follow him, and he'll drag you into the conversation.
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief, LoopInsight
Handle: @jdalrymple
Why: He has inside connections at the most important tech company of the last 10 years.
Occupation: Vice President Local, Maps and Location Services, Google
Handle: @marissamayer
Why: She doesn't tweet often, but when she does it's usually entertaining.
Occupation: CEO of LinkedIn
Handle: @jeffweiner
Why: A former top Yahoo exec, Weiner knows everyone in the Valley--and tweets with them. Add to that the insights he gets from running LinkedIn, tech's water cooler--like who's hiring where--and he's a must-follow.
Occupation: Co-Founder and Managing Director, Activate; Co-Founder, ThinkUp; Publisher, Editor, and Owner, Dashes.com
Handle: @anildash
Why: He understands the startup scene and drives conversation.
Occupation: Host of Tekzilla
Handle: @veronica
Why: Her Twitter stream is deeply human, flipping from observations about iOS apps to zucchini-bread recipes. That makes it a more entertaining and human read than most tech journalists, who act like flesh-and-blood RSS feeds.
Occupation: Head of international strategy at Twitter
Handle: @katies
Why: The eclectic resume of Twitter's top international exec--Yahoo Finance, Google, the White House, the State Department--is reflected in her stream of tweets. Also watch for a glimpse of what high-powered Silicon Valley motherhood is like.
Occupation: Reporter at Fox Business
Handle: @shibanijoshi
Why: She tweets out lots of links to tech news and sends out pics from big events.
