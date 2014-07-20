The Best Tech Company Logos Out There

A good logo can help skyrocket a company’s name-brand recognition and success. (A bad one, on the other hand, can embarrass it).

We’ve put together this list of the best, most beautiful logos, spanning from startups to more-established companies.

Let us know in the comments if we skipped any other great ones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.