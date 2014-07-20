The Best Tech Company Logos Out There

AP/Jae C. HongSnapchat CEO Evan Spiegel
A good logo can help skyrocket a company’s name-brand recognition and success. (A bad one, on the other hand, can embarrass it).
We’ve put together this list of the best, most beautiful logos, spanning from startups to more-established companies.
We like Jelly's logo not only because it's bright and recognisable, but because it cleverly doubles as a jellyfish and a brain.
Pinterest's logo (often seen as just the iconic 'P' in a red circle) captures the crafty, creative vibe of its users. Plus, take note of what the bottom of the 'P' looks like ...
The adorable logo Orbotix uses to market its fast-paced robots, Sphero and Ollie, fits its products perfectly.
Now that Snapchat's mascot, 'Ghostface Chillah,' has lost his goofy face, the logo is a cleaner fit for the disappearing messages app.
Gett, a black-car service similar to Uber, has an effective logo because it evokes the traditional taxi cab experience while offering an easier (though more expensive) option.
Nest's app store logo is clever because the door of the house doubles as the company's signature 'N.'
Poncho's orange feline fits the startup's fun and silly weather updates, and the half moon calls to mind an umbrella.
An elephant never forgets ... And Evernote will help you keep everything you need to remember in one place.
Now for some classics: The smile in Amazon's logo doubles as an arrow pointing between letters (because the company stocks every item you could ever want, from A to Z.)
When Twitter redesigned its bird logo in 2012, it moved to a new look that was much more sophisticated. Having the bird look up brought some subtle optimism to the brand.
The Google Chrome logo uses the company's iconic colours while channeling the idea of continuous connectivity.
The Firefox fox, with his flaming tail encircling the earth, is a great logo for the speedy browser.
A digital signal and the shape of the Golden Gate Bridge (I bet you can guess where Cisco was founded).
