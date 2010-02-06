The 10 Best Tech Super Bowl Ads Ever

Nick Saint
1984 Mac commercial

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for the advertising industry. 30-second spots will cost advertisers somewhere between $2.5 and $2.8 million in 2010, and that’s actually a discount from recent years.

It’s also one of the few times when television viewers actually want to see ads. For those prices, advertisers pull out all the stops, and the results are sometimes more impressive than the games themselves.

Since 1977’s Xerox spot, the tech and media industries have played a big role in Super Bowl ad mania. We’ve collected 10 of the best tech ads in Super Bowl history.

Monster.com, 1999. Kids share their dreams of low pay for degrading work.

Cars.com, 2008. Witch doctors are terrific negotiators, but nothing beats being well prepared.

Apple, 1984. Apple's famous introduction of the Macintosh plays on George Orwell's classic.

Xerox, 1977. Xerox reminds us that life before the copy machine was a grim affair.

E*Trade, 1999. E*Trade makes light of the huge cost of Super Bowl advertising.

CareerBuilder.com, 2005. Monkeys are terrible co-workers.

Computer.com, 2000. The company's founders beg for your business. Think of the investors!

Pets.com, 2000. Sock-puppetry is employed to encourage spending more on your pets.

EDS, 2000. Ross Perot herds cats, which isn't really all that surprising.

Hulu, 2009. Alec Baldwin, TV star, in his 30 Rock persona pitches Internet television.

