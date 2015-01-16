The 13 Best Tasting Menus In NYC

New York City is home to some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, with the most celebrated dishes — and that can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we have tasting menus.
The Infatuation helped us compile a list of the best tasting menus in NYC, spread throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Dig in and enjoy.
The Infatuation calls Battersby, located in Cobble Hill, an 'under-the-radar gem.' The food is 'minimalist' but full of flavour and chefs pay close attention to detail. The seven-course tasting menu costs $US85, but it's worth the price (and the trip out to Brooklyn).
Betony takes a relaxed, creative approach to fine dining and the people there don't take themselves too seriously.
'Great restaurants shouldn't only be designed for rich people who love Bordeaux and struggle with gout,' wrote The Infatuation's Christ Stang.
The menu is set up like a traditional tasting menu with three courses, but you order everything individually. It ranges from about $US63-$US108. Don't forget to try out their top-notch cocktails.
Brooklyn Fare
200 Schermerhorn St., Brooklyn
Brooklyn Fare has just one chef's table -- and it has a world-class tasting menu. The entrees, according to The Infatuation, are a 'demonstration in not only creativity, but perfect balance.'
This Michelin-starred restaurant is not a particularly cheap spot to dine (the current prix fixe is $US255), but remember, you get what you pay for.
Oh, and men, don't forget your jacket.
You'd never guess Contra's five-course menu is only $US55. The food is exquisite. But it's a humble, down-to-earth place that you'd expect to find in Brooklyn rather than the Lower East Side. Be sure to try the Kohlrabi, walnut, and radish.
The four-course tasting menu at this Williamsburg spot is super reasonable -- usually around $US48-54. The food is locally-sourced and delicious. You can do beer, wine, or even choose a cider pairing.
The Infatuation's Chris Stang says The Eddy has 'a ton of New York charm' and describes it as 'one of those restaurants that you sit in on a snowy Friday night and order a second bottle of wine.'
The wine menu might be impressive, but the Eddy's tasting menu is the real winner. And it's more affordable than most, at $US65 for five courses.
The Infatuation loves Gramercy Tavern -- especially its tasting menu ($US48 for four courses).
'There aren't many better Fine Dining experiences in this city -- or even in the world,' wrote Chris Stang.
The seasonal menu features lots of seafood -- scallops, oyster chowder, and halibut -- as well as a tasty duck breast with bacon. Or try the vegetarian tasting menu with butternut squash and pappardelle.
This Murray Hill Japanese restaurant has a Michelin Star. Choose between a four-course ($US55) or eight-course ($US95) tasting menu, both of which feature vegetarian shojin cuisine.
The setting is pretty cool too. The dining room is on the second floor of a townhouse, decked out in wood panelling and tables 'that look like they have been taken from the trunk of some mythical Japanese tree that understands human feelings,' according to The Infatuation.
Don't be fooled by Luksus' Greenpoint location (and beer menu). This is a high-end dining spot. Luksus is the tiny tasting room at the back of beer bar Tørst.
'The Nordic inspired cuisine certainly gets cute, but doesn't get lost in translation,' wrote The Infatuatin's Andrew Steinthal. He recommends the squab.
The 5-course tasting menu costs $US85.
Mas (farmhouse) serves elegant New American cuisine, served in modern French style, and made from locally grown and sustainably raised food.
The tasting menu is reasonable ($US88) -- or you can step it up to a six-course chef's menu for $US130. Be sure to try the roasted beet salad with pressed duck leg.
Located inside the Museum of Modern Art, The Modern serves delicious American fare in an elegant dining room overlooking the museum's garden.
The tasting menu costs $US128 for six courses (that's counting caviar, foie gras, and black truffle separately, but not counting their $US18 or $US28 dollar cheese options).
Despite the name, The Musket Room is an unassuming spot. If you get a table in the back room it 'feels like you're in a rich person's upstate escape house -- not Manhattan,' wrote The Infatuation's Andrew Steinthal.
Enjoy the tasting menu ($US75 for six courses) while overlooking a picturesque garden where many of the greens and herbs are grown.
