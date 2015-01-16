The 13 Best Tasting Menus In NYC

Portia Crowe
The Musket RoomFacebook/The Musket RoomTasting Menus include desserts, too. The Musket Room’s cream puff looks pretty good to us.

New York City is home to some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, with the most celebrated dishes — and that can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we have tasting menus.

The Infatuation helped us compile a list of the best tasting menus in NYC, spread throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Dig in and enjoy.

Battersby

255 Smith St., Brooklyn

The Infatuation calls Battersby, located in Cobble Hill, an 'under-the-radar gem.' The food is 'minimalist' but full of flavour and chefs pay close attention to detail. The seven-course tasting menu costs $US85, but it's worth the price (and the trip out to Brooklyn).

Read The Infatuation's full Battersby review here

Betony

41 W. 57th St., Manhattan

Betony takes a relaxed, creative approach to fine dining and the people there don't take themselves too seriously.

'Great restaurants shouldn't only be designed for rich people who love Bordeaux and struggle with gout,' wrote The Infatuation's Christ Stang.

The menu is set up like a traditional tasting menu with three courses, but you order everything individually. It ranges from about $US63-$US108. Don't forget to try out their top-notch cocktails.

Read The Infatuation's full Betony review here

Brooklyn Fare

200 Schermerhorn St., Brooklyn

Brooklyn Fare has just one chef's table -- and it has a world-class tasting menu. The entrees, according to The Infatuation, are a 'demonstration in not only creativity, but perfect balance.'

This Michelin-starred restaurant is not a particularly cheap spot to dine (the current prix fixe is $US255), but remember, you get what you pay for.

Oh, and men, don't forget your jacket.

Read The Infatuation's full Brooklyn Fare review here

Contra

138 Orchard St., Manhattan

You'd never guess Contra's five-course menu is only $US55. The food is exquisite. But it's a humble, down-to-earth place that you'd expect to find in Brooklyn rather than the Lower East Side. Be sure to try the Kohlrabi, walnut, and radish.

Read The Infatuation's full Contra review here

Delaware & Hudson

135 N 5th St., Manhattan

The four-course tasting menu at this Williamsburg spot is super reasonable -- usually around $US48-54. The food is locally-sourced and delicious. You can do beer, wine, or even choose a cider pairing.

Read The Infatuation's full review of Delaware & Hudson here

The Eddy

324 E. 6th St., Manhattan

The Infatuation's Chris Stang says The Eddy has 'a ton of New York charm' and describes it as 'one of those restaurants that you sit in on a snowy Friday night and order a second bottle of wine.'

The wine menu might be impressive, but the Eddy's tasting menu is the real winner. And it's more affordable than most, at $US65 for five courses.

Read The Infatuation's full The Eddy review here

Gramercy Tavern

42 E. 20th St., Manhattan

The Infatuation loves Gramercy Tavern -- especially its tasting menu ($US48 for four courses).

'There aren't many better Fine Dining experiences in this city -- or even in the world,' wrote Chris Stang.

The seasonal menu features lots of seafood -- scallops, oyster chowder, and halibut -- as well as a tasty duck breast with bacon. Or try the vegetarian tasting menu with butternut squash and pappardelle.

Read The Infatuation's full Gramercy Tavern review here

Kajitsu

125 E. 39th St., Manhattan

This Murray Hill Japanese restaurant has a Michelin Star. Choose between a four-course ($US55) or eight-course ($US95) tasting menu, both of which feature vegetarian shojin cuisine.

The setting is pretty cool too. The dining room is on the second floor of a townhouse, decked out in wood panelling and tables 'that look like they have been taken from the trunk of some mythical Japanese tree that understands human feelings,' according to The Infatuation.

Read The Infatuation's full Kajitsu review here

Luksus at Tørst

615 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn

Don't be fooled by Luksus' Greenpoint location (and beer menu). This is a high-end dining spot. Luksus is the tiny tasting room at the back of beer bar Tørst.

'The Nordic inspired cuisine certainly gets cute, but doesn't get lost in translation,' wrote The Infatuatin's Andrew Steinthal. He recommends the squab.

The 5-course tasting menu costs $US85.

Read The Infatuation's full Luksus review here

Mas (farmhouse)

39 Downing St., Manhattan

Mas (farmhouse) serves elegant New American cuisine, served in modern French style, and made from locally grown and sustainably raised food.

The tasting menu is reasonable ($US88) -- or you can step it up to a six-course chef's menu for $US130. Be sure to try the roasted beet salad with pressed duck leg.

Read The Infatuation's full Mas review here

The Modern

9 W. 53rd St., Manhattan

Located inside the Museum of Modern Art, The Modern serves delicious American fare in an elegant dining room overlooking the museum's garden.

The tasting menu costs $US128 for six courses (that's counting caviar, foie gras, and black truffle separately, but not counting their $US18 or $US28 dollar cheese options).

Read The Infatuation's full review of The Modern here

The Musket Room

265 Elizabeth St., Manhattan

Despite the name, The Musket Room is an unassuming spot. If you get a table in the back room it 'feels like you're in a rich person's upstate escape house -- not Manhattan,' wrote The Infatuation's Andrew Steinthal.

Enjoy the tasting menu ($US75 for six courses) while overlooking a picturesque garden where many of the greens and herbs are grown.

Read The Infatuation's full The Musket Room review here

Looking for a specific type of food?

The Best Italian Restaurants In New York City »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.