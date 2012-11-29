The Only Tablets That Mattered In 2012

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Tablets!Any tech hound has one or two if not more.
As we head into the Holiday season, we took a look at the most important tablets that launched in 2012.
The only real drawback with the Nexus 7 is in its app selection. Most of them are simply blown-up smartphone apps. Other than that consideration, Google's first tablet is awesome. the 7-inch form factor means you'll be taking it around with you more than an iPad.
And don't be fooled by the low price tag--it's extremely well-built.
Price: starting at $199
If you're a media consumption hound, Amazon has your back. Take your pick from music, movies, TV shows, and books (not to mention plenty of your favourite apps), and its new 8.9-inch tablet is good to go.
Price: starting at $199
If you're a serious bookworm, you'll be hard-pressed to do better than the Nook HD. When we reviewed it earlier this year, it came across as one of the finest e-readers we'd ever used.
Price: starting at $199
Updated with even faster internal components and still maintaining the high definition Retina display, Apple's latest tablet is also its greatest. If you want your tablet to just work and look good at the same time, this is a great choice.
Price: starting at $499
Your iPad, just smaller. If you need portability over performance it's great for you. Good luck finding one, as brick-and-mortar stores and internet outlets alike have sold out like crazy.
Price: starting at $329
It's light, it has a speedy 1.7 GHz processor, and it even has a worthwhile 5 MP rear-facing camera. Get this--the screen is even sharper than the iPad's Retina display.
With specs like this, the Nexus 10 is a standout.
Price: starting at $399
Hovering somewhere in between consumption device and productivity machine, the Surface can bang out a variety of tasks for those wanting to see what a Microsoft tablet is all about.
Price: starting at $499
