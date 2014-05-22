CONSUMER REPORTS: The Best Sunscreens For Your Money

In a recent round of tests, Consumer Reports found that out of 20 popular sunscreens, only two provided the SPF protection promised after time spent in the water.

Most of the sunscreens tested by Consumer Reporters were between 4% and 40% below their SPF claims. Beyond Coastal Natural SPF 30 came in at less than half its claimed SPF, and the research team said they weren’t even able to get a reading on Banana Boat Kids SPF 50.

Consumer Reports recommends seven of the products, but only two — BullFrog WaterArmor Sport InstaCool SPF 50+ and Coppertone Sensitive Skin SPF 50 — actually lived up to their SPF protection promises after a dip in the pool.

“We can’t say why our test results differ from the manufacturers’ claims, but they show that SPF isn’t always carved in stone, Consumer Reports wrote.

The researchers tested for UVB and UVA protection in a lab by applying a small amount of sunscreen to the backs of participants. After soaking in a tub of water, each area was exposed to six intensities of UVB and UVA light from a sun simulator for a set period of time. (You can read more about the methodology in the latest issue of Consumer Reports.)

Below are the seven recommended sunscreens:

Banana Boat Ultra Defence Max Skin Protect SPF 110 (overall score of 99/100) — $11.99 BullFrog WaterArmor Sport InstaCool SPF 50+ (95/100) — $10.43 Neutrogena Ultimate Sport SPF 70+ (93/100) — $9.59 Up & Up (Target) Sport SPF 50 (90/100) — $7.99 Well at Walgreens Sport SPF 50 (87/100) — $8.29 Coppertone Water Babies SPF 50 (81/100) — $10.99 Equate (Walmart) Ultra Protection SPF 50 (80/100) — $9

For the full report and ratings of the 20 sunscreens, check out the July 2014 issue of Consumer Reports and the Consumer Reports website.

