The Best Student Credit Card: Discover?

One of our favourite student credit card offers in Outlaw‘s deals round-up page this month is the simply named Discover Student Card.



For college students and others who are new to the credit game, it offers a surprisingly large number of cardholder benefits and features, including 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 9 months, Discover’s signature 5% Cashback Bonus in categories that change (such as travel, department stores, gas stations, etc.), up to 1% unlimited Cashback on all other purchases, Discover’s $0 fraud liability and — helpful for students on a budget — no annual fee.

This card doesn’t appear to offer balance transfers, as it is designed for students — not for veteran credit card users looking to jockey some of their existing debts onto a new card.

Combined with Discover’s excellent online account management and text alerts, I am happy to recommend this one to college students.

Before you apply, however, consider comparing it to similar offers from Capital One and Citibank. Both of those issuers have tempting student credit cards as well. The Citi Forward for College Students VISA card, for example, offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 7 months and has no annual fee.

Finally, it is worth noting that college students with existing good credit history (car loan, other cards, etc.) and/or proof of a solid, regular income need not necessarily apply for a student card — you can try your hand at applying for a “regular” card.

— provided by Outlaw; see more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the card issuers mentioned in this article, including Discover. No relationship or position on Capital One or Citigroup at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.