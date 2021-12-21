I tried 5 different brands of powdered hot cocoa, and the best felt like drinking a bar of chocolate

I had a small microwave mishap, but it didn’t affect the hot cocoa’s flavor.

Per the package instructions, I mixed the contents of a singular pouch with 3/4 cup (6 ounces (170.10g)) of water in a microwave-safe mug and heated the drink in the microwave for a minute and a half.

I wasn’t watching the mug closely, and the hot cocoa overflowed a few seconds before it was done warming up.

I waited for the hot cocoa to cool enough before trying it, but I thought it tasted very sweet and watery and lacked a strong chocolate flavor.