The Best Stock In The Dow Today Is A Company That Missed Earnings

Insurance giant travellers said net income plunged 63% to 79 cents per share. Analysts were hoping for around 90 cents per share.



Results were hit hard by a spike in catastrophe-related claims, which cost the insurer $606 million after reinsurance gains. These catastrophes included Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.

But for insurance companies, preparing for catastrophes is part of day-to-day business.

On the sunnier side of things, travellers made more money selling insurance policies during the quarter. Net written premiums rose 4% to $5.67 billion.

Shares are up 5.9%, making it the top stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In a close second is Intel, which is up 3.9% on a strong earnings announcement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.