The Best Stock Analysts In America

Bloomberg Markets Magazine is out with their annual ranking of America’s Best Stock Analysts.

These stock pickers rode the wave of 2012, a year where more than 300 S&P stocks saw returns over 10%.

And as individual stocks and sectors stop correlating with the market as a whole, it’s even more important to know which equities to buy and sell.

To compile the ranking, Stamford-based Greenwich Associates surveyed almost 950 buyside analysts at 190 different investment firms, mutual funds, hedge funds, and more asking them who they considered to be the best of the best for investment advice.

The list breaks down the best analysts by sector, but the overall winner was J.P. Morgan. Under the tutelage of equity research head Noelle Grainger, the team scored the largest number in the survey for the fourth consecutive year.

Thanks to Bloomberg Markets for letting us run the list.

Top U.S. Research Firm

J.P. Morgan, Director Noelle Grainger

Aerospace & Defence

Cai Von Rumohr, Cowen & Co.

Automobiles & Components

Rod Lache, Deutsche Bank

Banks/Large Cap

Betsy Graseck, Morgan Stanley

Banks/Regional

Steve Alexopoulos, J.P. Morgan

Biotechnology

Eric Schmidt, Cowen & Co.

Brokerage & Asset Management

Howard Chen and Craig Siegenthaler, Credit Suisse

Cable & Satellite TV

Jessica Reif Cohen, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley

Craig Moffett, Sanford C. Bernstein (has since left to start his own firm)

Chemicals

Jeffrey Zekauskas, J.P. Morgan

Commercial & Consumer Services

Tien-Tsin Huang and Andrew Steinerman, J.P. Morgan

Finance/Consumer & Specialty

Moshe A. Orenbuch, Credit Suisse

Food

Andrew Lazar, Barclays

Health Care/Equipment & Supplies

Michael Weinstein, J.P. Morgan

Health Care/Services

Justin Lake and Lisa Gill, J.P. Morgan

Insurance/Life

Thomas Gallagher, Credit Suisse

Insurance/Property & Casualty

Jay Cohen, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Brenna C. Sullivan, Dawling & Partners

Brian Meredith, UBS

Internet Media & E-Commerce

Scott Devitt, Morgan Stanley

Machinery

David Raso, ISI Group

Ann Duignan, J.P. Morgan

Movies, Entertainment & Broadcasting

Michael Nathanson, Nomura Securities

Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment

Scott Davis, Barclays

Oil & Gas/Equipment & Services

Bill Herbert and John M. Daniel, Simmons & Co.

Oil & Gas/Exploration & Production

Arun Jayaram, Credit Suisse

Stephen Richardson, Deutsche Bank

Brian Singer, Goldman Sachs

Matthew Portillo, Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Bill Featherston, UBS

Oil & Gas/Integrated

Paul Sankey, Deutsche Bank

Pharmaceuticals/Major

Jami Rubin, Goldman Sachs

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Steve Sakwa, ISI Group

Restaurants

John Glass, Morgan Stanley

Retailing/Apparel

Kimberly Greenberger, Morgan Stanley

Retailing/Home Improvement & Specialty Stores

Gary Balter, Credit Suisse

Retailing/Multiline

Michael Exstein, Credit Suisse

Semiconductors

John Pitzer, Credit Suisse

James Covello, Goldman Sachs

Technology/Applications & Systems Software

Keith Weiss and Jennifer Lowe, Morgan Stanley

Technology/Computer Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

Toni Sacconaghi, Sanford C. Bernstein

Telecommunications Services

Philip Cusick, J.P. Morgan

Transportation/Freight (Road & Rail)

Bill Greene, Morgan Stanley

Utilities/Electric

Daniel Ford, Barclays

To check out the full report, head to Bloomberg Markets Magazine>