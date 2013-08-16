The Best Stock Analysts In America

Bloomberg Markets Magazine is out with their annual ranking of America’s Best Stock Analysts.
These stock pickers rode the wave of 2012, a year where more than 300 S&P stocks saw returns over 10%.
And as individual stocks and sectors stop correlating with the market as a whole, it’s even more important to know which equities to buy and sell.
To compile the ranking, Stamford-based Greenwich Associates surveyed almost 950 buyside analysts at 190 different investment firms, mutual funds, hedge funds, and more asking them who they considered to be the best of the best for investment advice.
The list breaks down the best analysts by sector, but the overall winner was J.P. Morgan. Under the tutelage of equity research head Noelle Grainger, the team scored the largest number in the survey for the fourth consecutive year.
Thanks to Bloomberg Markets for letting us run the list.
Top U.S. Research Firm
- J.P. Morgan, Director Noelle Grainger
Aerospace & Defence
- Cai Von Rumohr, Cowen & Co.
Automobiles & Components
- Rod Lache, Deutsche Bank
Banks/Large Cap
- Betsy Graseck, Morgan Stanley
Banks/Regional
- Steve Alexopoulos, J.P. Morgan
Biotechnology
- Eric Schmidt, Cowen & Co.
Brokerage & Asset Management
- Howard Chen and Craig Siegenthaler, Credit Suisse
Cable & Satellite TV
- Jessica Reif Cohen, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research
- Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley
- Craig Moffett, Sanford C. Bernstein (has since left to start his own firm)
Chemicals
- Jeffrey Zekauskas, J.P. Morgan
Commercial & Consumer Services
- Tien-Tsin Huang and Andrew Steinerman, J.P. Morgan
Finance/Consumer & Specialty
- Moshe A. Orenbuch, Credit Suisse
Food
- Andrew Lazar, Barclays
Health Care/Equipment & Supplies
- Michael Weinstein, J.P. Morgan
Health Care/Services
- Justin Lake and Lisa Gill, J.P. Morgan
Insurance/Life
- Thomas Gallagher, Credit Suisse
Insurance/Property & Casualty
- Jay Cohen, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research
- Brenna C. Sullivan, Dawling & Partners
- Brian Meredith, UBS
Internet Media & E-Commerce
- Scott Devitt, Morgan Stanley
Machinery
- David Raso, ISI Group
- Ann Duignan, J.P. Morgan
Movies, Entertainment & Broadcasting
- Michael Nathanson, Nomura Securities
Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment
- Scott Davis, Barclays
Oil & Gas/Equipment & Services
- Bill Herbert and John M. Daniel, Simmons & Co.
Oil & Gas/Exploration & Production
- Arun Jayaram, Credit Suisse
- Stephen Richardson, Deutsche Bank
- Brian Singer, Goldman Sachs
- Matthew Portillo, Tudor, Pickering, Holt
- Bill Featherston, UBS
Oil & Gas/Integrated
- Paul Sankey, Deutsche Bank
Pharmaceuticals/Major
- Jami Rubin, Goldman Sachs
Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Steve Sakwa, ISI Group
Restaurants
- John Glass, Morgan Stanley
Retailing/Apparel
- Kimberly Greenberger, Morgan Stanley
Retailing/Home Improvement & Specialty Stores
- Gary Balter, Credit Suisse
Retailing/Multiline
- Michael Exstein, Credit Suisse
Semiconductors
- John Pitzer, Credit Suisse
- James Covello, Goldman Sachs
Technology/Applications & Systems Software
- Keith Weiss and Jennifer Lowe, Morgan Stanley
Technology/Computer Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
- Toni Sacconaghi, Sanford C. Bernstein
Telecommunications Services
- Philip Cusick, J.P. Morgan
Transportation/Freight (Road & Rail)
- Bill Greene, Morgan Stanley
Utilities/Electric
- Daniel Ford, Barclays
To check out the full report, head to Bloomberg Markets Magazine>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.