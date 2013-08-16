The Best Stock Analysts In America

Bloomberg Markets Magazine is out with their annual ranking of America’s Best Stock Analysts.
These stock pickers rode the wave of 2012, a year where more than 300 S&P stocks saw returns over 10%.

And as individual stocks and sectors stop correlating with the market as a whole, it’s even more important to know which equities to buy and sell.

To compile the ranking, Stamford-based Greenwich Associates surveyed almost 950 buyside analysts at 190 different investment firms, mutual funds, hedge funds, and more asking them who they considered to be the best of the best for investment advice.

The list breaks down the best analysts by sector, but the overall winner was J.P. Morgan. Under the tutelage of equity research head Noelle Grainger, the team scored the largest number in the survey for the fourth consecutive year.

Thanks to Bloomberg Markets for letting us run the list.

Top U.S. Research Firm

  • J.P. Morgan, Director Noelle Grainger

Aerospace & Defence

  • Cai Von Rumohr, Cowen & Co.

Automobiles & Components

  • Rod Lache, Deutsche Bank

Banks/Large Cap

  • Betsy Graseck, Morgan Stanley

Banks/Regional

  • Steve Alexopoulos, J.P. Morgan

Biotechnology

  • Eric Schmidt, Cowen & Co.

Brokerage & Asset Management

  • Howard Chen and Craig Siegenthaler, Credit Suisse

Cable & Satellite TV

  • Jessica Reif Cohen, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research
  • Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley
  • Craig Moffett, Sanford C. Bernstein (has since left to start his own firm)

Chemicals

  • Jeffrey Zekauskas, J.P. Morgan

Commercial & Consumer Services

  • Tien-Tsin Huang and Andrew Steinerman, J.P. Morgan

Finance/Consumer & Specialty

  • Moshe A. Orenbuch, Credit Suisse

Food

  • Andrew Lazar, Barclays

Health Care/Equipment & Supplies

  • Michael Weinstein, J.P. Morgan

Health Care/Services

  • Justin Lake and Lisa Gill, J.P. Morgan

Insurance/Life

  • Thomas Gallagher, Credit Suisse

Insurance/Property & Casualty

  • Jay Cohen, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research
  • Brenna C. Sullivan, Dawling & Partners
  • Brian Meredith, UBS

Internet Media & E-Commerce

  • Scott Devitt, Morgan Stanley

Machinery

  • David Raso, ISI Group
  • Ann Duignan, J.P. Morgan

Movies, Entertainment & Broadcasting

  • Michael Nathanson, Nomura Securities

Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment

  • Scott Davis, Barclays

Oil & Gas/Equipment & Services

  • Bill Herbert and John M. Daniel, Simmons & Co.

Oil & Gas/Exploration & Production

  • Arun Jayaram, Credit Suisse
  • Stephen Richardson, Deutsche Bank
  • Brian Singer, Goldman Sachs
  • Matthew Portillo, Tudor, Pickering, Holt
  • Bill Featherston, UBS

Oil & Gas/Integrated

  • Paul Sankey, Deutsche Bank

Pharmaceuticals/Major

  • Jami Rubin, Goldman Sachs

Real Estate Investment Trusts

  • Steve Sakwa, ISI Group

Restaurants

  • John Glass, Morgan Stanley

Retailing/Apparel

  • Kimberly Greenberger, Morgan Stanley

Retailing/Home Improvement & Specialty Stores

  • Gary Balter, Credit Suisse

Retailing/Multiline

  • Michael Exstein, Credit Suisse

Semiconductors

  • John Pitzer, Credit Suisse
  • James Covello, Goldman Sachs

Technology/Applications & Systems Software

  • Keith Weiss and Jennifer Lowe, Morgan Stanley

Technology/Computer Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

  • Toni Sacconaghi, Sanford C. Bernstein

Telecommunications Services

  • Philip Cusick, J.P. Morgan

Transportation/Freight (Road & Rail)

  • Bill Greene, Morgan Stanley

Utilities/Electric

  • Daniel Ford, Barclays

To check out the full report, head to Bloomberg Markets Magazine>

