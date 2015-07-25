The best steakhouses in all 50 states

Yelp Warning: You will crave steak after you read this.

Quality steakhouses are peppered throughout every state in America, but in every pond there’s one giant, beefy fish that stands out from the rest.

We collaborated with Foursquare to find the top steakhouses in every state (plus D.C.) based on what Foursquare-savvy diners think. The restaurants were chosen using an algorithm that considers likes, saves, shares, and tip sentiment, among other Foursquare user information.

Foursquare also created a list of

America’s 40 Best Steakhouses, just in case you want to make a steak bucket list.

Keep scrolling to take a steakhouse road trip around America.

