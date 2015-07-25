The best steakhouses in all 50 states

Brittany Fowler
Rhode IslandYelpWarning: You will crave steak after you read this.

Quality steakhouses are peppered throughout every state in America, but in every pond there’s one giant, beefy fish that stands out from the rest.

We collaborated with Foursquare to find the top steakhouses in every state (plus D.C.) based on what Foursquare-savvy diners think. The restaurants were chosen using an algorithm that considers likes, saves, shares, and tip sentiment, among other Foursquare user information.

Foursquare also created a list of
America’s 40 Best Steakhouses, just in case you want to make a steak bucket list.

Keep scrolling to take a steakhouse road trip around America.

ALABAMA: Connors Steak & Seafood

Specializing in fresh seafood and premium aged steaks, both The Taste of Huntsville and Valley Planet named Connors 'Best Restaurant' (2012 and 2012-2013, respectively). Deemed 'Best Steak' for three consecutive years (2011-2013) by Valley Plant, prepare your taste buds for a juicy delight.

345 The Bridge St., Huntsville, AL, 256-327-8425

ALASKA: Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill

Serving USDA Prime aged steak and promising panoramic views of Mount Susitna and the Alaska Range, this 1978 Anchorage landmark is a favourite among locals.

Its eight ounce, chargrilled filet mignon is served with smoked mushrooms and truffle oil, mashed Yukon potatoes, and a brandy-mustard sauce.

420 'L' St., Anchorage, AK, 907-274-3502

ARIZONA: Roka Akor | Scottsdale

Venture to Scottsdale's Roka Akor for a menu rich with Japanese flair. Prime steaks drizzled with artisanal sauces and dressings -- like its signature black truffle-infused aoili or chilli ginger dressing -- will take you straight to heaven.

Choose from countless bone-in and dry-aged cuts, in addition to domestic and Australian wagyu beef, and enjoy the contemporary design and welcoming ambiance.

7299 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 480-306-8800

ARKANSAS: Doe's Eat Place

Back in 1941, Dominic 'Doe' Signa started cooking juicy steaks and hot tamales in Greenville, Mississippi. Fast-forward today and Doe's Eat Place in Bentonville is still carrying on the Delta style tradition.

Every steak is cut fresh daily from beef loins that have aged at least 21 days for an ultimate burst of flavour. Note: most steaks are large (and thick) enough to share.

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR, 479-254-8081

CALIFORNIA: Mastro's Steakhouse

Ranging from eight ounce petite filets to 48 ounce double-cut porterhouses, executive chef Walter Mayen serves succulent steaks in an elegant atmosphere. Various private dining options make this steakhouse the perfect place for a special event.

246 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA, 310-888-8782

COLORADO: Brasserie Ten Ten

This French-inspired bistro with a welcoming dining room and open-air terrace will make you feel like you're dining in Europe.

Try the Filet De Boeuf Au Bleu for $US28.95, which consists of a pan roasted tenderloin in a Blue d'Auvergne demi-glace served with truffle parsnip-potato gratin, Dijon-roasted Brussels sprouts, and pearl onions.

1011 Walnut St., Boulder, CO, 303-998-1010

CONNECTICUT: Dew Drop Inn

Also serving Connecticut's best wings, this place is all about the meat. Thursday nights are steak night, so plan your trip accordingly.

25 North Ave., Derby, CT, 203-735-7757

DELAWARE: Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sitting on the boarder of Delaware and Pennsylvania, this steakhouse is first class all the way. Order one of the eight signature steak cuts à la carte, or opt for The Sure Thing $US42 prix fixe.

5525 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE, 302-479-7970

FLORIDA: Bern's Steak House

A recommended business casual/semi-formal attire yields an elegant dining experience. Bern's considers cooking steak an art form, and each steak (strips, Delmonicos, porterhouses, and T-bones) are U.S. Prime, aged five to eight weeks, and broiled over charcoal.

1208 S. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL, 813-251-2421

GEORGIA: Bone's

Ranked as the top steakhouse in the U.S. for food and service by Zagat and winner of the 'Best of Atlanta Steakhouse Award' for the past 16 years, Bone's is the place to go for a sophisticated, steak-filled evening. Its refined elegance and southern charm make it an unforgettable dining experience.

3130 Piedmont Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA, 404-237-2663

HAWAII: Hy's Steakhouse

For over 35 years locals have flocked to this Hawaiian establishment for its aged USDA Prime beef. The steak is cooked over Hawaiian kiawe wood, which provides a more intense heat and ultimately complements the meat's rich flavour.

2440 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu, HI, 808-922-5555

IDAHO: Wolf Lodge Steakhouse

Originally a convenience store in 1939, Wolf Lodge Steakhouse emerged in the 1970s and has been serving customers 'a taste of the Old West' ever since. With steak entrees called 'Lil' Dude' (10 ounce baseball cut sirloin) and 'Rancher' (16 ounce rib eye and 16 ounce sirloin), it's a great place to go, eat, and let lose.

11741 E. Frontage Road, Coeur D Alene, ID, 208-664-6665

ILLINOIS: Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe's has a steak for every price point, ranging from the $US21.95 drya-ged chop steak to the signature $US74.95 30 ounce porterhouse. All three bone-in prime steaks are hand-carved and recognised for their succulent flavour and tenderness.

The Shops at North Bridge, 60 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL, 312-379-5637

INDIANA: St. Elmo Steak House

Named one of the 'Top 10 Classic Restaurants' by Forbes, St. Elmo is frequented by race car drivers, athletes, and celebrities alike. The masculine interior makes it a perfect place to talk business while indulging in juicy steaks and its famous shrimp cocktail.

127 S Illinois St. #2, Indianapolis, IN, 317-635-0636

IOWA: Texas Roadhouse

Prepare yourself for a feast. Steaks here are cut daily on premises and cooked to order. Most entrees allow you to choose two sides, but you'll also receive an endless supply of shelled peanuts and homemade yeast rolls with cinnamon butter.

8744 Northpark Dr, Johnston, IA, 515-251-4597

KANSAS: J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

Named 2012's 'Best Steakhouse Restaurant' by Kansas City Magazine, J. Gilbert's serves Midwestern-raised, USDA Prime aged black angus beef cooked over open flames on a wood fire grill. Steaks come with two sides, including a lobster mac n'cheese option.

8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS, 913-642-8070

KENTUCKY: Malone's

Under the Bluegrass Hospitality Group, Malone's is touted as using 'the best beef on the planet.' The USDA Prime beef is purchased from Chicago butchers and cooked under an infrared broiler for a char that seals in the juices.

3347 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY, 859-335-6500

LOUISIANA: La Boca

Another Zagat-rated steakhouse, La Boca offers a taste of Argentina. Chef Adolfo Garcia cooks up a variety of beef from all over the country, including certified angus beef, Painted Hills organic beef from Oregon, beef from Two Run Farms in Mississippi, and Snake River American kobe beef.

870 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA, 504-525-8205

MAINE: Mac's Grill

House-cut since 1994, Mac's sirloins are a specialty. All steaks are served with a choice of a baked potato, red bliss mash, sweet potato fries, seasoned Bell Farm fries, rice and soup, or a salad. If you're into bacon, go for Mac's Filet Mignon, which is wrapped in bacon and topped with either garlic butter or a bleu cheese crust with crispy onions, mushrooms, spinach, and drizzled with a demi-glace.

1052 Minot Ave., Auburn, ME, 207-783-6885

MARYLAND: Fogo De Chao (updated photo)

Originating in Porto Alegre, Brazil, this churrasco steakhouse lets you sample a wide variety of meats and imported Brazilian market favourites. This meat-lover's paradise prepares its six varieties of beef using a churrasqueira grill, which slow-cooks the beef to help bring out its natural flavours.

600 E Pratt St., Baltimore, MD, 410-528-9292

MASSACHUSETTS: Abe & Louie's

Timeless elegance and signature prime steaks combine at Boston's Abe & Louie's. Available 'skillet blackened,' the beef is corn-fed, Midwestern USDA Prime. For those looking to splurge (on your budget and your diet), try the 26 ounce wagyu long-bone rib eye for $US85.

The Shops at Prudential Center, 793 Boylston St., Boston, MA, 617-536-6300

MICHIGAN: Roast

If you watch The Food Network's 'Iron Chef America' or ABC's 'The Chew' then you probably know chef Michael Symon. This is his place.

Named 'Restaurant of the Year' in 2009 by The Detroit Free Press, Roast has everything from a $US42 crab bearnaise filet mignon to a $US96 dry-aged porterhouse for two, which is served with confit potato, caramelised onions, and zip sauce.

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, 1128 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI, 313-961-2500

MINNESOTA: The Strip Club (updated photo)

Fairly priced with a tongue-in-cheek sensibility ('Vegetarians regarded with benevolent amusement' is printed on the menu), The Strip Club is worth a visit. Thousand Hills Cattle Company and Grassrun Farms supplies the beef, all of which is grass-fed and hormone-free.

378 Maria Ave., St Paul, MN, 651-793-6247

MISSISSIPPI: Char Restaurant

Char earned TripAdvisor's 2015 Certificate of Excellence and OpenTable deemed it as 2014 Diners' Choice. Filets are cooked under a char-broiler, so you're in for a tender and juicy dining experience.

Highland Village Shopping Center, 4500 I-55 Frontage Road #142, Jackson, MS, 601-956-9562

MISSOURI: Annie Gunn's Restaurant

The style here is sophisticated southern comfort food. Choose from a Japanese a5 kobe striploin, Angus Reserve aged filet mignon, USDA Prime beef, and Angus Reserve bone-in filet mignon. Steaks are served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes on the side.

16806 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, MO, 636-532-7684

MONTANA: Montana's Rib & Chop House

Montana's Rib & Chop House is known for its award-winning pork baby back ribs, but that doesn't overshadow its incredible steaks. Made from certified Angus beef, try the 15-16 ounce hand-cut rib eye, deemed 'the ultimate Montana beef steak.'

1849 Majestic Lane, Billings, MT, 406-839-9200

NEBRASKA: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Another TripAdvisor 2015 Certificate of Excellence winner, Firebirds promises 'upscale dining at a modest price.' The steaks are hand-cut daily and cooked over an open flame on a wood fired grill, promising a unique flavour profile.

Village Pointe, 17415 Chicago St., Omaha, NE, 402-359-1340

NEVADA: Gordon Ramsay Steak

Inside the chic Paris Las Vegas sits renowned chef Gordon Ramsay's steak restaurant. The prime Creekstone beef is hand-selected by Ramsay's chef team and dry aged in house for a minimum of 28 days. For special occasions, order the triple-seared Japanese A5 kobe for $US34 an ounce.

Paris Las Vegas, 3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 877-346-4642

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Buckley's Great Steaks

What makes the steaks here great? Each hand-selected cut is lightly seasoned and seared on a wood-fired grill that uses native hardwood. And at Buckley's, the chef makes the wine suggestions: choose from one of the restuarant's chef-recommended wine and steak pairings.

438 Daniel Webster Hwy., Merrimack, NH, 603-424-0995

NEW JERSEY: Old Homestead Steakhouse

Established as a New York City trademark, this steakhouse found its way to the distinguished Borgata in Atlantic City -- and the menus are practically identical. Serving 'Texas-size slabs' of domestically-raised Kobe beef, you'll be happy with any cut you select.

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, 609-317-1000

NEW MEXICO: Vernon's Hidden Valley Steakhouse

A prohibition-style speakeasy, Vernon's is recognised as a hot spot for romantic dinners. Its classic steaks are made from USDA choice beef and served with steak butter, chef's vegetable du jour, and a complimentary side.

6855 4th St. N.W., Los Ranchos, NM, 505-341-0831

NEW YORK: Quality Meats

The warm, rustic atmosphere created by award-winning designers AvroKO pays homage to New York City butcher shops. Enjoy mouth-watering cuts like an 18 ounce, aged bone-in sirloin for $US49, or the Cajun short ribs with potato gnocchi and burgundy truffles for $US52.

57 W 58th St., New York, NY, 212-371-7777

NORTH CAROLINA: The Angus Barn

This award-winning steakhouse has one of the largest wine cellars in the U.S. All beef is corn-fed, aged, and cut at its in-house facility, putting the restaurant in control of the meat's tenderness. If you're looking to split a meal (or if you're extra hungry), try the $US95.00 Tomahawk Chop -- a 42 ounce, bone-in rib eye that's aged, charred, and crusted with a special seasoning.

9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC, 919-781-2444

*NORTH DAKOTA: Sevens Restaurant & Bar

This no-frills restaurant dons a welcoming, home-style atmosphere. A hand-cut tenderloin seared in spiced garlic butter, slowly cooked, and topped with more garlic butter, Holly's Butter Filet is the thing to order.

2315 N. Broadway, Minot, ND, 701-852-4343

OHIO: Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

The elegant décor at Jeff Ruby's recalls a French Art Deco steakhouse, circa 1940s Manhattan. You can choose to 'crown' your steak with toppings like Cognac peppercorn sauce, seared foie gras, or a petite lobster tail. This steakhouse is popular among celebrities, athletes, and politicians.

700 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH, 513-784-1200

OKLAHOMA: Cattlemen's Steakhouse

Opened in 1910, Cattlemen's is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma City. The steaks (also served at breakfast) are made from Midwest-raised, corn-fed beef, and they're aged according to a house secret method, as well as being hand-cut, broiled over charcoal, and served nice and juicy.

1309 S Agnew Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, 405-236-0416

OREGON: Laurelhurst Market

As a butcher shop-steakhouse hybrid, Laurelhurst Market specialises in meat. You'll find everything from a dry-aged, bone-in New York steak ($US43) to a Rosewood wagyu beef culotte ($US27).

3155 E Burnside St., Portland, OR, 503-206-3097

PENNSYLVANIA: Butcher and Singer

The dining room's mood lighting and dark wood evoke feelings of old Hollywood, setting the scene for an epic meal. Indulge a New York strip or filet mignon and sip on a skillfuly prepared Manhattan and you'll feel like the king of the world.

1500 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA, 215-732-4444

RHODE ISLAND: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

At Fleming's, it's all about the details. Made with USDA Prime Certified Angus and wagyu beef, steak is broiled at exactly 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit or iron-crusted. It's available either wet or dry-aged, because your taste preference matters.

Custom rubs, porcini mushrooms with gorgonzola cream, or Kona coffee with orange-shoyu demi-glace take the already delicious slabs of meat to whole new levels of deliciousness.

1 W Exchange St., Providence, RI, 401-533-9000

SOUTH CAROLINA: Hall's Chophouse

Serving some of the best steaks in Charleston, Hall's Chophouse uses USDA Prime beef from Allen Brothers in Chicago that are wet- or dry-aged for 28 days. You can choose from 13 different steaks, including a $US25 an ounce Japanese wagyu filet (with a two ounce minimum) and a six ounce grass-fed filet mignon for $US45.

434 King St., Charleston, SC, 843-727-0090

SOUTH DAKOTA: Alpine Inn

After you visit Mount Rushmore, drive nine miles to this inn and restaurant for a six or nine ounce filet mignon wrapped in bacon. The Alpine Inn's warm and welcoming atmosphere may tempt you to book a room.

133 Main St., Hill City, SD, 605-574-2749

TENNESSEE: J. Alexander's

J. Alexander's describes its cuisine as American with a modern twist. Multicultural influences set this restaurant apart, and the in-house hand-cut steaks make for a flavorful meal. And take a look at that accompanying mashed potato mountain...

Wolfchase Galleria, 2670 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN, 901-381-9670

TEXAS: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

With so many steaks, we wish we had another stomach. The steaks here are made from USDA Prime beef, cut by one of the in-house two butchers, and dry-aged for a minimum of 28 days. Sprinkled with kosher salt and black pepper to enhance the natural flavour, this is a steak you'll never forget.

10477 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX, 214-366-2000

UTAH: Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House is a go-to in cities around the country, but especially so in Salt Lake City. Try the tender, corn-fed Midwestern filet, or a well-marbled rib eye. Either way, you're eating steak created from a 50-year-old recipe and served on a 500-degree plate.

275 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT, 801-363-2000

VERMONT: Ye Olde Tavern

This 1791 Colonial restaurant is a quintessential 18th-century New England tavern. As you chow down on the Certified Angus beef steak, notice the vintage decor and allow yourself to travel back in time.

5183 Main St., Manchester Center, VT, 802-362-0611

VIRGINIA: Ray's The Steaks

Fire-grilled and seasoned with its own rub, these Certified Angus beef steaks are people-pleasers. The dry-aged New York strip is aged in-house for 45 days, giving it a slight nutty flavour. All steaks are served with 'endless' mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

2300 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA, 703-841-7297

WASHINGTON: John Howie Steak

Offering six tiers of steak, John Howie sets the bar high. The tiers are as follows: 28-day, 35-day, and 42-day custom-aged USDA Prime beef, American wagyu, 100% full blood Australian wagyu, and Japanese A5 100% wagyu. The tableside, 26 ounce Chateaubriand for two with a butter sauce is also an excellent order.

The Shops At The Bravern, 11111 N.E. 8th St #125, Bellevue, WA, 425-440-0880

WASHINGTON, DC: BLT Steak

BLT Steak brings Certified Black Angus, USDA Prime beef, American Wagyu Beef and Japanese wagyu Beef to the nation's capital. It earned 'Best Steak in Downtown D.C.' in the 2014 OpenTable Diner's Choice awards.

1625 I St N.W., Washington, DC, 202-689-8999

WEST VIRGINIA: Outback Steakhouse (updated photo)

Chances are you've heard of Outback Steakhouse. But don't balk -- the people of West Virginia have spoken (on Foursquare, at least) and apparently the Princeton, West Virginia branch is doing tasty things with selections like the Filet Portabella, which is seasoned, seared, and topped with bistro butter, portobello mushrooms and Parmesan cheese.

311 Greasy Ridge Road, Princeton, WV, 304-487-1971

WISCONSIN: Carnevor Steakhouse Moderne

Wet- and dry-aged USDA Prime beef: check. Imported Japanese kobe wagyu: check. A 400+ wine list: check. We'd say this fine dining steakhouse has it all -- and then some. Meat lovers, board your mothership.

724 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI, 414-223-2200

WYOMING: Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

Congratulations to Rib & Chop house for yet another spot on the list, this time for the Wyoming outpost. As is the case in Montana, you'll still be eating Certified Angus Beef raised by American ranching families.

1367 Sheridan Ave., Cody, WY, 307-527-7731

