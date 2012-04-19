The Best American Cities For A Steak

Photo: Photo courtesy of Strip House New York

In a country obsessed with beef, a new generation of renowned butchers and restaurants is redefining what makes a great American steak city.

Click here to see the cities >

More from Food & Wine:



50 Best Bars in America

Best Burgers in the U.S.

Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.

Best Pizza Places in the U.S.

World’s Best Cities for Street Food

This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.