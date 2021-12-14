I’m a travel writer who’s been to all 50 states. Here are the 12 best ones to visit.

I visited all 50 states by the time I turned 13 — and I’ve been to many of them more than once.

I visited my 50th state by age 13, a result of family cross-country trips from New Jersey to California and back.

I remember watching transfixed as the US unfolded outside my window — from East Coast suburbs to heartland prairies, snow-capped mountains to arid deserts, before we finally reached the Pacific.

So it’s perhaps unsurprising that I grew up to become a travel writer, and have constantly revisited these places many times since.

And although every state possesses a singular charm, certain states are simply better to visit than others. Here are 12 of my favorite states to visit: