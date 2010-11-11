The Best Startups Are Founded By Entrepreneurs Who Built The Product Themselves

Photo: Andreas Pizsa via Flickr

It’s often said that the best startups are founded by entrepreneurs who built the product for themselves.While that rule doesn’t always hold true, I can say it’s it generally a good thing when entrepreneurs have deep domain expertise in the space where they are innovating.



Because of this, when the team is asked to introduce themselves, the best startup teams often dovetail into an explanation of why they started the company. For most entrepreneurs, there is a connection between where they came from and where they are going, but not every entrepreneur explains their background in this light. There is good reason, however, to weave your bio into a story of why you’re starting this company:

First, it helps explain why you’re the right person to chase this business;

Second, it helps provide you with credibility when you’re explaining the dynamics of the market which you are about to enter;

Third, it often makes for a more compelling story and a nice transition into the rest of your presentation.

Founders handle this introduction well either explain how prior experiences unveiled the opportunity for innovation that they are now chasing or illustrate how a common thread of interest or experience connects the phases of their life (from as early as childhood) to this venture.

Investors know that you need the right team for a given startup, so when you’re explaining your background to them, be sure to highlight why your path, interests and broader story make you the right person to change your target sector.

