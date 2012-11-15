Here Are The Best Startup Pitches We've Ever Seen

Company: That's Suspicious behaviour

Founders: Brigette Kidd, Danielle Evenson, Scott Volk

Product: Mobile app to report suspicious behaviour and activity in your area

Why it's a great pitch: First, Kidd engages the audience by taking a show of hands to see who actually uses neighbourhood watch. Hardly anyone raised their hands.

Next, she immediately gets right into the pain point. She mentions that within four weeks in a three-block radius, five women reported five separate incidents of a creepy person exposing himself outside their windows. Authorities knew but the victims didn't know.

That's when she shows her solution, the That's Suspicious behaviour mobile app. But it also helped to have some humour. While walking the audience through the app, Kidd points out that you can also hit the 'Red pin (for) aggressive begging, which is appropriate for today.'

Where That's Suspicious behaviour is now: The company won Best Presentation at the Launch Festival and secured a $50,000 investment pledge from MailChimp, an email-newsletter company that sponsored the conference.