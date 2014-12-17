The Best Startup Offices We Saw This Year

Business Insider / Jillian D’OnfroPinterest’s San Francisco headquarters
Perks like free food and unlimited soda are great, but nothing compares to working in a great office.
We toured tons of startup offices this year from New York to San Francisco to Seattle.
Here are the the ones that stood out most in our minds.
Lyft's San Francisco office is covered in pink and has has a secret library where you can kick back and admire the best mustaches in history.
Pinterest's office is a DIY daydream. The walls are covered in crafts and the lobby features yarn-bombed pipes.
Jessica Alba's startup Honest, which makes household products with a conscience, has a gorgeous new Los Angeles office that looks like Pinterest come to life.
Dropbox's 85,000 square foot office overlooks the San Francisco Bay and AT&T Park. It's so large they offer free scooters just to get around between meetings.
At Etsy's Brooklyn office quirky is king. Walls are adorned with artwork and real plants and Etsy buys a lot of its decorations from sellers on its site.
Trulia's gorgeous new San Francisco headquarters was designed by Rapt Studio, who also did offices for Google, Adobe, and Eventbrite.
Seattle-based e-commerce site Zulily's office is a mum's dream come true. There's a children's play area and bright colours all around.
The Beats Electronics office is over 100,000 square feet. Architect Barbara Bestor, who designed the space, calls it 'a sophisticated college campus.'
BarkBox's office is a dog lovers paradise. It offers a bright sunny working area and plenty of space for pups to roam.
Kickstarter's office is in an old pencil factory with sweeping views of Brooklyn. They have a rooftop garden, fully-stocked library, and a place to play kickstarted games like Cards Against Humanity.
Soundcloud's minimalistic office in Berlin provides a library, yoga room, garden, and wood-burning fireplace.
Rap Genius employees work in the seventh-floor penthouse suites of an apartment building in Williamsburg. Each of the suites has a kitchen, bathroom, common area, and several bedrooms turned into offices.
The walls of Venmo's large Manhattan office are papered with funky artwork and vintage records. The company has a dedicated band practice room because so many employees are musicians.
