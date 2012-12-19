The 7 Best On-The-Fly Corporate Social Media Comebacks Of The Year

Brands can’t control the mean things people — and sometimes rival brands — tweet or post on their Facebook walls. But they can control their responses.For example, we will always remember the AMC theatres vs. Oreo cookies Twitter face-off in 2012.
Don’t know what we’re talking about?
These are the most epic on-the-fly social media moves brands pulled off this year.
Richard Neil posted a long rant on Bodyform's Facebook page, bemoaning the fact that many maxipad ads create a false world of a happy period.
'You lied!! There was no joy! There was no joy, no extreme sports, no blue water spilling over wings and no rocking soundtrack.' So far, the post has over 100,000 likes.
But Bodyform responded with this pitch-perfect, YouTube 'apology.' Watch below:
Smart Car and its ad agency Razorfish came up with this hilarious comeback infographic to an online hater.
Newark mayor Cory Booker famously used Twitter as a tool to help his constituents during Hurricane Sandy, delivering blankets and baby supplies to those in need. But when someone Tweeted about how he ran out of Hot Pockets, Booker could only give his condolences.
Hot Pockets, however, noticed Booker's retweet and sent the mayor hundreds of free Hot Pockets coupons to help Newark return to normalcy.
