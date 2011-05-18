RANKED: The Top 10 Smartphones On Verizon

We’re not even halfway through the year yet, but there has already been a ton of new smartphones launched into the wild.
Since each carrier’s lineup is almost completely different than it was just a few months ago, we decided to take a look at the best smartphones for each.
Today, we’ll start with Verizon. Here are the best phones you can get on Big Red, ranked and rated.
Editor’s note: Rankings are based on Consumer Reports ratings and firsthand reviews.
Despite BlackBerry's lack of innovation lately, there's still a huge market for them. The Bold is RIM's most powerful phone. It's global-ready, which is great for international travellers. You also get the latest BlackBerry 6 OS and all the security that comes with the BlackBerry brand.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
The DROID Pro offers all the benefits of Motorola's DROID line, with a nice QWERTY keyboard tacked on the bottom. Think of it as a BlackBerry-DROID hybrid. It's a good option for people who type a lot of emails on their phone but don't want to go with a BlackBerry.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
Samsung's Continuum is part of the company's excellent Galaxy S line. What makes this phone stand apart though is the slim second screen beneath the main one. This screen is used to flash updates such as incoming text messages or Twitter updates. It's a great choice for social networking junkies.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
The DROID X is a super-sized version of Motorola's popular DROID. You won't find a slide-out keyboard, but you will get a massive 4.3-inch touchscreen. The phone also sports an 8 MP camera that can record 720p HD video. This monster is excellent for anyone who likes watching video on the go.
Price: $149.99 with a two-year contract
This is the sequel to the phone that kicked off Android's success. The DROID 2 Global is slimmer, faster, and can work on overseas networks. You'll also get a slide-out keyboard that has a much better layout than the original DROID.
Price: $149.99 with a two-year contract
We think this is the best Galaxy S phone available on Verizon. You'll get Android 2.2 with Samsung's TouchWiz skin. (Which includes an app dock and new apps and widgets for messaging and social networks.) The Fascinate can also turn into a 3G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to five devices.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract
While not exactly a huge step up from it's predecessor, HTC's DROID Incredible 2 is a solid smartphone, and perhaps the best 3G Android phone on the carrier. The Incredible 2 runs Android 2.2 Froyo along with HTC's pretty Sense skin. For more, read our full review of the Incredible 2.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract
This beast of a phone is Verizon's second 4G device. Packed in a super-thick shell, this phone runs Android 2.2 on a gorgeous Super AMOLED Plus display. In testing, Verizon's 4G network was super-speedy, at times outpacing our wired cable internet connection. The biggest downside here is the price. It's $50 more expensive than Verizon's other 4G phone, the HTC Thunderbolt.
For more, check out our full review of the DROID Charge.
Price: $299.99 with a two-year contract
HTC's Thunderbolt is Verizon's first 4G phone, and has been selling like hotcakes since it launched in March. It sports a huge 4.3-inch screen and runs Android 2.2 Froyo with HTC's Sense skin.
Price: $249.99 with a two-year contract.
Verizon customers' prayers were answered this year. The iPhone 4 is now available on Verizon. It features a retina display, super-thin design, and access to Apple's huge App Store.
Price: $199.99 (16 GB) or $299.99 (32 GB) with a two-year contract.
Motorola's DROID phones are due for an upgrade. We're already seeing leaked photos and specs of the DROID X2 and DROID 3, so chances are good those will be available in the coming weeks.
Samsung is also updating its most popular phone line with the Galaxy S II. We're expecting a launch very soon.
