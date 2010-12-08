The Top 12 Smartphones On Verizon

Since the iPhone was released on AT&T, Verizon has been the go-to carrier for alternative smartphones. (Android phones, especially).We took a look at Verizon’s smartphone lineup and ranked the best ones here. Most of our top choices are the powerful, full-featured devices like the Droid line.
But if you’re a casual user looking to purchase a smartphone for the first time, check out the bottom of the list for some affordable devices that will still give you a solid smartphone experience.
The specs: If you don't want to use Android or BlackBerry on Verizon, the LG Fathom is pretty much your only other option until Windows Phone 7 is available on the carrier. The Fathom runs Windows Mobile 6.5 Professional, has a 3.2' touchscreen, and a slide-out full QWERTY keyboard.
Good for: Teens who would rather text for hours on a big keyboard than bother with Android apps.
Price: $99.99 with two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online.
The specs: The LG Vortex is a mid-level Android phone. All its features are pretty basic: 3.2' touchscreen, Android 2.2, and Google Apps such as mail and calendar preinstalled.
Good for: First-time, casual smartphone users who want to give Android a try.
Price: $79.99 with a two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online.
The specs: This tiny phone is designed to give you the Android experience on the cheap. The Motorola Citrus has a 3' touch screen, three megapixel camera, and customisable home screens.
Good for: Someone who wants access to Android's apps for the price of a plain old feature phone.
Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online.
The specs: The BlackBerry Curve is a lightweight version of the Bold. But you still get all the benefits of a BlackBerry with its enterprise server features and suite of BlackBerry business apps.
Good for: Teens and 20-somethings who are still obsessed with BlackBerry Messenger.
Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online.
The specs: The LG Ally isn't a flashy Android device, but it comes at a great price. It has a 3.2' touchscreen, three megapixel camera, and a slide-out full QWERTY keyboard. Nothing fancy here.
Good for: Anyone who wants an affordable Android phone designed for quick texting and e-mailing.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online.
The specs: The Samsung Continuum comes from the same family of phones as the Fascinate and has many of the same features. It has a slightly smaller 3.4' Super AMOLED display, 720p HD video recording, and a five megapixel camera. There's also a cool secondary screen at the bottom that displays texts and updates.
Good for: Fans of the Samsung Fascinate who obsessively check their text messages.
Price: $199.99 with two-year contract and $100 mail-in rebate.
The specs: This is Motorola's Android-powered answer to the BlackBerry. The Droid Pro tacks on a full QWERTY keyboard below a 3.1' touchscreen with the familiar Android interface.
Good for: Business users looking for the best Android experience.
Price: $179.99 with a two-year contract and $100 mail-in rebate.
The specs: The BlackBerry Bold is RIM's premium device. It has an optical track pad (finally, no more trackballs!), full QWERTY keyboard, and integrates with your business e-mail.
Good for: Business users who travel internationally.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract and a $100 discount for ordering online.
The specs: Motorola recently upgraded the Droid 2 to the Droid 2 Global. The Global device has a faster processor (1.2 GHz) and quad band GSM for international use. The 'regular' Droid 2 is still available if you don't plan on using it outside the U.S. If you're feeling extra geeky, there's also the Droid R2D2.
Good for: The Global edition is perfect for road warriors who travel internationally. Stick with the original Droid 2 if you plan on staying in the U.S.
Price: The Droid 2 is $149.99 with a two-year contract and $100 mail-in rebate. The Droid 2 Global is $199.99 with two-year contract and $100 mail-in rebate.
The specs: Samsung's Fascinate sports the company's gorgeous 4' Super AMOLED display. There's also a suite of excellent apps for messaging, contact management, and e-mail.
Good for: Movie buffs who want to take their flicks on the go.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract and $100 mail-in rebate.
The specs: Motorola's Droid X has a huge 4.3' touchscreen. It's perfect for watching videos or web browsing. There's also an eight megapixel camera, 720p HD video recording, and DLNA sharing for viewing media on your TV.
Good for: Fans of the Motorola Droid who don't need a physical keyboard and want a larger screen.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract and $100 mail-in rebate.
The specs: HTC's Droid Incredible has essentially the same guts as Google's Nexus One in a different package. The phone has a 3.7' screen, eight megapixel camera, and Android 2.2. It also supports Flash 10.1 and acts as a mobile hotspot.
Good for: Anyone who missed out on the Nexus One before Google axed it.
Price: $149.99 with a two-year contact and $100 discount for ordering online.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.