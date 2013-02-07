The Best Smartphones You Can Buy On Every Carrier

Photo: www.flickr.com
Are you looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade an older one?There are some great phones available right now no matter the carrier.
Keep reading for our picks for the best phone on every carrier.
Verizon has one of America's strongest networks. The carrier is know for providing quality cell service and having the largest LTE network.
Droid DNA: HTC's Droid DNA is our favourite Android phone available on Verizon. Its large 5-inch screen is crystal clear. It's also the first phone that can show full 1080p HD video.
HTC 8x: The 8x is the best Windows Phone on the market. We love the simple interface, 4G LTE, and Beats Audio engine.
Droid RAZR MAXX HD: If you have battery issues, this is the phone for you. The RAZR MAXX HD gets users up to 32 hours of battery life. Besides having a long battery life it runs the new version of Android and packs in 4G LTE.
Sprint provides some of the best service plans. With a unlimited everything for $110 per month, you definitely get your money's worth.
LG Optimus G: The Optimus G packs power, 4G LTE, a huge screen, and a 13 megapixel camera in a slim frame. It's perfect for multitasking.
iPhone 5: The iPhone 5 coupled with Sprint's affordable rate plans make it a great choice for the budget conscious who still want to use a bunch of data.
Galaxy S III: Samsung's flagship smartphone is one of our favourites. It's fast, looks great, takes great photos and has the latest version of Android.
AT&T has one of the fastest networks around. It's LTE network is expanding quickly, but it's still not as big as Verizon's. However, AT&T has an alternate form of 4G called HSPA+ that often gives you speeds faster than 3G.
iPhone 5: The iPhone 5 is better on AT&T than any other network because you can surf and talk at the same time. This is one of our favourite AT&T features.
Nokia Lumia 920: The Lumia 920 comes in a ton of colours, which is great if you want your device to stand out. The 4.5-inch screen looks great, and the 8 MP camera snaps excellent photos with Nokia's built-in image editing software. This is the perfect device to try out the Windows Phone experience.
Galaxy Note II: The Galaxy Note II has an enormous screen it's a perfect marriage of smartphone and tablet. The Note II is packed with the latest features like a quad-core processor and great camera. Because of the large screen Samsung has a multi-tasking feature that lets you run two apps side by side.
T-Mobile is the smallest of the big four U.S. carriers, but it also has some of the most affordable plans.
Google Nexus 4: T-Mobile is the only U.S. carrier to actually sell the Nexus 4 at a discount. The Nexus 4 is one of the best Android phones out right now. It has impeccable design, the latest version of Android, and a lightning fast processor.
Samsung Galaxy S III: Samsung's flagship also happens to be the best phone on T-Mobile right now. It should be the first phone any T-Mobile customer looks at.
Nokia Lumia 810: The Lumia 810 is a more affordable version of the Lumia 920. The 810 still uses a 8 megapixel camera, supports wireless charging, and runs the latest version of Windows Phone 8.
