RANKED: The Top 10 Smartphones On AT&T

Now that AT&T has lost its exclusive rights to the iPhone, the carrier has started rolling out a bunch of new Android phones this year in order to stay on top of the competition.AT&T has had a huge year so far with major launches like the Motorola Atrix and Samsung Infuse.
We took a look at AT&T’s refreshed lineup and ranked the best smartphones available right now.
Note: Rankings are determined by Consumer Reports reviews and firsthand experience.
If you're a BlackBerry fan, the Curve is your best choice on AT&T. You'll get all the best features of BlackBerry such as BBM and secure e-mail. The price is great too.
The Veer is HP's first smartphone since it acquired Palm. This tiny phone runs WebOS and sports a tiny slide-out keyboard. It's not for everyone, but if you're looking for something small that's great for messaging, the Veer may be right for you. Click here to read our full review.
If you're not sold on Android or iPhone, a Windows Phone 7 device is worth a look. HTC's Surround runs WP7 on a 4-inch screen. There's also a slide-out speaker system if you want to listen to your tunes sans headphones.
Samsung's Windows Phone 7 offering is a great value. It has Samsung's bright 4-inch Super-AMOLED display. It also has 8 GB of storage, which you can expand to 32 GB with a SD card.
The Samsung Captivate is part of the company's excellent Galaxy S line. The phone is soon to be replaced with the Galaxy S II, but for now it's a great choice if you want an affordable Android phone.
The HTC Inspire was the first phone to run on AT&T's HSPA+ '4G' network. It's basically the same phone as HTC's DROID Incredible on Verizon, so it's a solid choice. The price is excellent too.
The Infuse 4G is a monster, more like a mini-tablet than a phone. But it's an excellent Android device if you're fine with the size. Plus, the screen is absolutely gorgeous for watching video. This is definitely a good option for people who enjoy movies on the go. Click here to read our review of the Infuse.
At just $50, you it's hard to resist the iPhone 3GS. The last iPhone can do almost everything the iPhone 4 can do, plus you still get the same apps and great Apple services. If you don't have the cash for the iPhone 4, the 3GS is a solid choice.
Price: $49 with a two-year contract
Motorola's Atrix 4G is an impressive phone. It rocks a dual-core processor and has a gorgeous 4-inch touchscreen. Just skip the optional laptop dock. It's a waste. Click here to read our review of the Atrix 4G.
The iPhone 4 is still the dominant device on AT&T. It's our phone of choice, and unless you really hate Apple or can't afford it, it's the phone you should buy.
Price: $199 (16 GB) or $299 (32 GB) with a two-year contract
