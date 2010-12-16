Here Are The 16 Best Smartphones On AT&T

Yes, there’s more than just the iPhone on AT&T.

Even though the iPhone accounts for a vast majority of smartphone sales on AT&T, the carrier does offer an impressive lineup of alternatives.AT&T easily has the largest variety of smartphones with offerings running Android, Windows Phone 7, BlackBerry 6 OS, and even Palm OS.



Does that make up for AT&T being ranked the worst in cell phone service again this year? Probably not. But there’s still something to be said for the carrier offering customers plenty of smartphone options.

We took a look at Consumer Reports rankings and other reviews to rank the top 16 smartphones on AT&T.

Note: Pricing for some of these phones could vary based on location and retailer, so check for the best deal before you buy.

#16 The Palm Pixi is essentially obsolete The Palm Pixi is still around, but it hardly stands out compared to AT&T's other smartphone offerings. Consumer Reports gave it mid-range ratings in battery life, display, and voice quality. It runs on Palm OS, which is basically a dead platform by now. On the plus side, it's free. Good For: Nothing. Price: Free with a two-year contract and discount for ordering online #15 The Palm Pre Plus is a decent phone running a dead OS They're just giving these things away. The Palm Pre Plus is the full-sized version of the Pixi. Consumer Reports rates the Pre as an overall excellent device, but it's still tiny compared to the other smartphone options out there, making it a pain to type on. Plus you're stuck with Palm OS and its sorry selection of apps. Good For: Anyone who wants a nice touchscreen device and doesn't mind being limited by Palm OS. Price: Free with a two-year contract #14 The Sony Ericsson Xperia should give you a hint what the rumoured PSP phone will be like Sony Ericsson's Xperia is the company's best Android offering at the moment. (At least until the rumoured PSP phone hits the market). It has a four-inch touchscreen and a powerful 8.1 megapixel camera with face and smile detection. Consumer Reports gave the Xperia high marks in all categories but call quality. If you're a big talker, this may not be the best phone for you. Good For: Anyone looking for an Android phone with a large screen and powerful camera. Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract #13 The Motorola Bravo is overpriced Here's yet another Motorola social phone for AT&T. The Bravo comes loaded with apps and widgets to manage your social media. There's no 'flip' keyboard like the the Backflip or the Flipside, and it has slightly better screen resolution. Overall, these features probably probably aren't enough to justify the price tag when compared to the Backflip. Good For: Social media junkies who don't want a QWERTY keyboard. Price: $129.99 #12 The Motorola Flipside has a neat flip-out keyboard Like it's cousin the Backflip, the Motorola Flipside is designed with social networking in mind. You can load your home screen with custom widgets for Twitter, Facebook, and MySpace updates. There's not much different between the two phones other than a heavier price tag and a slightly modified design. Good For: People who like the Backflip but want to burn an extra $50. Price: $99.99 with two-year contract #11 The BlackBerry Torch is perfect for stubborn BlackBerry users The BlackBerry Torch hasn't been selling well since it launched earlier this year. The good news: the price has been cut in half to just $99. The Torch runs RIM's latest BlackBerry 6 OS on a 3.2 inch touchscreen. A full QWERTY keyboard slides out to give you the classic BlackBerry feel. Consumer Reports gave the hardware above average ratings, but you're still stuck with BlackBerry's pitiful library of apps. Good For: BlackBerry lovers who want a touchscreen device. Price: $99 with a two-year contract #10 The Motorola Backflip is a great value The Motorola Backflip is a uniquely designed phone catered to people who want constant social networking updates. The cluttered home screen is full of widgets for Facebook, Twitter, and RSS feeds. It also has a flip out QWERTY keyboard that Consumer Reports found very easy to use. Good For: Facebook and Twitter addicts. Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract #9 The HTC Surround's speakers don't live up to the hype The HTC Surround has the same features as the other Windows Phone 7 devices on AT&T. But instead of a slide out keyboard, HTC opted for a set of slide out Dolby speakers and kickstand. It's a good idea, but Engadget says the sound quality isn't that great. The Surround is a good choice if you want a Windows Phone 7, but save yourself the extra bulk the speakers add and get the Samsung Focus instead. Good For: Music lovers who don't care about sound quality. Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract #8 The BlackBerry Curve is a great value for BlackBerry users The Curve has everything you'd expect from a BlackBerry: E-mail synchronisation, calendars, and functionality on international networks. Consumer Reports gave the Curve solid ratings in everything but the weak display. But if you cared about that, you wouldn't be buying a BlackBerry anyway. If you're looking for a solid BlackBerry experience, this is your phone. Good For: People still in love with BlackBerry Messenger. Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract and a $100 discount for ordering online #7 The HTC Aria is a tiny and powerful Android phone You can always count on HTC to make a solid Android phone. The Aria is no exception. This small, light device runs Android on a 3.2 inch touchscreen. Consumer Reports gave the Aria very high ratings in all categories but voice quality. (Who talks on their phone anyways?) Other than that, it has all the basics you'd expect from an Android smartphone: GPS, access to the Android Market, and full web browsing with Flash 10.1. Good For: AT&T subscribers who envy HTC's lineup on Verizon and other carriers. Price: $129.99 with a two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online #6 The LG Quantum has an amazing slide out keyboard The LG Quantum is one of the first Windows Phone 7 devices to hit the market this Fall. While sales for Windows Phones look grim, they have gotten solid reviews. Consumer Reports says the Quantum's slide out keyboard is one of the best ever seen on a smartphone. That's some high praise. You also get Microsoft's unique new operating system and a nice 3.5 inch touchscreen. Good For: Anyone who wants to try Windows Phone 7 and prefers to use a physical keyboard. Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract #5 The BlackBerry Bold is RIM's premiere smartphone The Bold is still the smartphone of choice for heavy duty business users. The track pad is excellent for navigation and Consumer Reports said it has excellent e-mail and messaging ability. Typing is a snap on the Bold's full keyboard. The phone also works internationally, so it's perfect for road warriors. Good For: Business users who aren't ready to make the jump to an iPhone or Android phone. Price: $199.99 with two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online. #4 The Samsung Focus has an amazing screen The Focus is Samsung's initial offering for Windows Phone 7. It has a very nice four-inch Super AMOLED display, the same one we've seen on the company's line of Galaxy S Android phones. You get all the benefits of Windows Phone 7: live tiles with e-mail and social network updates, Xbox Live integration, and Zune media player. Consumer Reports said the Focus could be a bit of a battery hog. Other than that, it's an excellent phone. Good For: Someone who wants one of the best screens available on a Windows Phone 7 device. Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract. #3 The iPhone 3GS will give you the full iPhone experience for half the price AT&T still sells an 8 GB version of the iPhone 3GS for half the price of the cheapest iPhone 4 model. You'll get most of the same features such as access to the App Store and the latest version of iOS. You'll sacrifice the front-facing camera, Retina Display, and HD video recording, but those features may not be enough to justify an extra $100 for some people. Even after a year and a half, the 3GS still holds up. Good for: Anyone who wants the full iPhone experience for half the price. Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract #2 The Samsung Captivate is the best Android phone on AT&T The Samsung Captivate comes from the company's line of Galaxy S phones. It's 1 GHz is super speedy, and it comes with some great apps by Samsung for media and messaging. Consumer Reports gave the Captivate stellar ratings across the board. It's easily the best Android phone on AT&T. Good For: AT&T subscribers who want an Android phone. Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract #1 The iPhone 4 is the best phone you can buy on AT&T No surprise here. The iPhone 4 easily takes the number one spot as the best smartphone on AT&T. All the other touchscreen smartphones are spin offs from this original. It's our phone of choice. The App Store has an amazing selection of useful apps, the Retina Display is gorgeous, and the HD video recording will make you want to throw away your Flip camera. Good For: Everyone Price: $199.99 (16 GB) and $299.99 (32 GB) with a two-year contract. Are you a Verizon user? Click here to see the best smartphones on Verizon →

