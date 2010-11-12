The 6 Best Business-Friendly Smartphones That Aren't BlackBerrys

Dell already announced that it will be ditching it's 25,000 company BlackBerrys for it's propriety Windows Phone 7 device.

That not only speaks well for the phone, but also the Windows Phone platform as a business tool. What makes this phone stand out among other Windows Phone 7 devices is the sliding QWERTY keyboard, a huge asset for business users.

There's a lot of enterprise potential for Windows Phone 7, and maybe Dell will be the manufacturer to solidify that position.

There's no official announcement on cost yet, but Engadget reports they were told by a Microsoft Store employee that the Venue Pros will be available for $199 with contract.