The Best Smartphone On Every Platform

Picking the perfect Android phone is a little trickier. But that's part of the beauty of the platform: There are so damn many of them. Do you want a keyboard? A smaller phone or a bigger screen? A clean Google experience, or one that's been tweaked and moulded by phone makers and carriers?

So we're going to cheat and pick two: The Epic 4G on Sprint, because it's got a massive keyboard--for people who have to have a keyboard--WiMax powers, an awesome camera, sweet Super AMOLED screen, and Samsung's skin is pretty tolerable for most people.

For the second, we've still got a soft spot for the HTC Incredible on Verizon. It's a little more pocketable than most of the hulking Android phones coming out right now, it's got a solid (though not stellar) camera, and HTC's is one of the better Android skinjobs out there. Plus, it's just $150--a little cheaper than most of the other top-end Android phones at the moment.