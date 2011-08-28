Here’s a picture of Hurricane Irene at 1:52 PM EST.

Photo: The National Hurricane centre

CNET put together a list of the best sites for tracking Hurricane Irene.The National Hurricane centre should be your go-to site. It has the latest advisories, maps and satellite images.



Weather.com has a lot of maps, charts, and even storm chasers that will keep you constantly up to speed. MyWeather.com is a similar solution.

Google Crisis Response shows evacuation routes all up and down the east coast.

Stormpulse is a good way to keep up with rapidly changing forecasts.

Mayor Bloomberg posted a NYC evacuation map yesterday. The New York Times has an interactive copy that will let you search your zip code and find your evacuation zone.

Of course, if you want instant news, the best place to search is on Twitter. Hundreds of tweets with the hashtag #hurricane are being written per minute. You can also see photos people have posted of the storm in their area.

For more details on these sites, head over to CNET >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.