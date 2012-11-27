These Are The Best Sites To Find Cyber Monday Deals

Photo: Flickr via restlessglobetrotter

Cyber Monday is swiftly usurping Black Friday as one of the biggest shopping days of the year.Some retailers are slashing their entire inventory by as much as 40 per cent, and others are rolling out perks like free shipping, bundled deals and rebates.



To maximise your savings today, be sure to check out these sites:

Deals

Fatwallet. Fatwallet has dedicated an entire page to Cyber Monday deals, which you can sort by category, product type and, of course, retailer. Much like cashback e-commerce sites like ebates.com, Fatwallet offers cashback deals at various online retailers as well, which could add a few extra bucks to your savings.

Dealnews. We’ve followed Dealnews all holiday season for excellent predictions on upcoming deals, and its comprehensive list of Cyber Monday offers is one of the best out there.

Extra discounts

If you’re hitting sales online without first visiting one of these sites to score promo codes, you’re not doing yourself any favours. Just punch in the name of the retailer to find discount codes you can apply at checkout, or search by products to find sites offering extra discounts.

Retailmenot.com

Couponsherpa.com

Savings.com

Couponcabin.com

Cashback

Ebates.com. Shop Cyber Monday via Ebates and you’ll instantly score cashback savings on any purchases. It’s basically a hassle- and plastic-free rewards credit card.

Free Shipping

Freeshipping.org. Simple to search, Freeshipping.org is the go-to spot to find retailers offering no charge on shipping rates. Don’t forget Dec. 17 is national Free Shipping Day. You’ll definitely want to keep this site bookmarked.

Shoprunner.com. On Shoprunner.com, you’ll find free two-day shipping on about 70 different retailers. The site also finds free shipping deals on returns.

See Also: Photos of Black Friday shopping madness around the country >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.