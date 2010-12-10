The 10 Best Selling iPhone Apps of 2010

Apple released its list of the most popular iPhone and iPad apps of the year.Not surprisingly, all 10 of the best selling iPhone apps were games. We put together the list for you here.
Angry Birds is the most popular game on almost every mobile platform. It's fun and addicting.
Doodle Jump is a platformer where you guide a hopping alien past obstacles and monsters.
Bejeweled 2 + Blitz is a puzzle game where you match jewels to clear the board.
Fruit Ninja is a game where you slice fruit as fast as you can by swiping your finger across the iPhone's screen.
Cut the Rope is a clever game where you feed candy to a pet monster by slicing ropes and avoiding obstacles.
GAMEBOX 1 is a collection of several simple arcade games in one app.
The Moron Test is a series of puzzles that test your memory and logic.
Plants vs. Zombies is a tower defence-style game where you defend your house from hordes of invading zombies.
Play God as you rule over an island of natives. There are several episodes, with new ones being added for free all the time.
