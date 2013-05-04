These Are The 25 Best-Selling iPhone Apps Of All Time

Apple is about to hit another signification milestone with its App Store.
It’s closing in on 50 billion apps downloaded. Just last year it was at 25 billion apps downloaded.
To celebrate, it listed the top 25 all-time paid apps. These lists are always fun to flip through.
One thing that stands out: How many early apps are on the list. There aren’t a lot of recent applications on here.
Our theory on why that’s the case: The new model for making money in the App Store is to give away the app, then charge in the app for upgrades.
The Sims franchise has had an incredibly long life. The iPhone app is just the latest version of the game.
Price: $6.99
This photo editing app lets you convert parts of a photo to black and white while keeping other parts in colour.
Price: $0.99
Everything that's old is new again on the iPhone. The card game that everyone played (at least once) when they were younger found a second life on the iPhone.
Price: $4.99
Scrabble on iOS is better than Scrabble the board game in a lot of ways. You can play against friends from all over the place, and you can take your time (read: cheat) to make moves. No wonder it's so popular.
Price: $1.99
This is the quintessential early iPhone gaming app. It's a simple, fun recreation of something people enjoy in real life.
Price: $0.99
Don't expect this one to be on this list in the long run. Both Apple and Google offer excellent free turn-by-turn directions making this app obsolete for the next generation of iPhone buyers.
Price: $0.99
The first of many Angry Birds games to make the list. What's impressive about this one is that it's relatively new and it's pretty high on the all-time list.
Price: $0.99
This is one of the more controversial apps on the list. It was the hottest app on the planet in early-2012, but after Zynga bought it for over $200 million it became less popular and contributed to Zynga's collapse.
Price: $2.99
EA made all of these board games for the iPhone. Pretty savvy move since they are all top sellers.
Price: $0.99
Another early smash hit. It's a tower defence game that has you using flowers to repel zombies from attacking you.
Price: $0.99
iPhone users must like to play God as the game allows you to rule over your island and control the fate of your citizens. The app continuously updates with new episodes for you to mess with your islanders as well as new powers to test out.
Price: $0.99
Tiny Wings combine the innocent wish to learn how to fly with beautiful graphic art, making this app one of the prettiest games you can play on your iPhone.
Price: $0.99
Words With Friends is easily one of Zynga's most successful games on the iPhone, especially since you can play each game on your phone and continue it on the Facebook app.
Price: $2.99
The app offers basic photo editing features, such as crops and special effects, and you can directly send your edited picture off to Facebook.
Price: $0.99
WhatsApp wasn't even in the top 10 last year when Apple put out its best selling apps list. Now it's number six. An incredible success for this messaging app.
Price: $0.99
Angry Birds Seasons updates the levels to match your ongoing festivities, whether it be Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day, Halloween or Christmas.
Price: $0.99
This game is based on simple strategy. You snip string to get the candy in a creature's mouth.
Price: $0.99
Doodle Jump lets you bounce your way to the top while battling aliens and UFOs, all with the control of tilting your phone left or right.
Price: $0.99
The Angry Birds phenomenon would be nowhere if not for the original version which premiered in December of 2009 and captured our angry, angry hearts ever since. The game has since expanded its franchise to various other platforms, including apparel, food, and even a theme park.
Price: $0.99
