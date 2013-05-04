These Are The 25 Best-Selling iPhone Apps Of All Time

Apple is about to hit another signification milestone with its App Store.



It’s closing in on 50 billion apps downloaded. Just last year it was at 25 billion apps downloaded.

To celebrate, it listed the top 25 all-time paid apps. These lists are always fun to flip through.

One thing that stands out: How many early apps are on the list. There aren’t a lot of recent applications on here.

Our theory on why that’s the case: The new model for making money in the App Store is to give away the app, then charge in the app for upgrades.

