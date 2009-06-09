The Best Selling Car In The U.S.

The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, which is about to enter an auto museum in Cleveland sold 457,000 units in 2008, beating the Camry which sold just 436,000 units. It didn’t beat out the Chevy Silverado or Ford F-150, of course, but those are trucks.



See, people don’t want tiny “green” cars. Jalopnik picked this up from Fox News.

image: Lambchops @ Flickr

