This Is The Best Selfie Stick You Can Buy

Selfie sticks are taking over the world.

Even naysayers can’t argue with the fact that there are tons of advantages in using one.

With a selfie stick, your shot is more stable, you can include a wider background, you can fit your entire family or group in one shot, and you don’t have to trust a random person on the street with your phone.

The question isn’t whether you need a selfie stick, it’s which one you should buy.

Noted selfie aficionado Joanna Stern at the Wall Street Journal put 14 leading sticks to the test and came away with one winner, the Quik Pod.



“Of the many I tested in this range, my favourite was the $US60-to-$US70 Digipower Quik Pod Selfie Extreme (aka “Quik Pod Ultra” or “Xpert”), in part because of its raised rubberised grip,” she writes.

Retracted, the stick measures 18 inches and it extends up to 53 inches.

There’s no shutter functionality built in to shoot remotely, so you’ll need to purchase a Bluetooth remote for around $US5.

“There’s a mirror, though, so you can frame selfies even with a GoPro , traditional point-and-shoot or the rear-facing better camera on your phone,” says Stern.

The stick is also saltwater-proof, so perfect for taking selfies on the beach.

Best Buy The Digipower Quik Pod Selfie Extreme is the best stick you can buy

One thing to be aware of- not all Quik Pod sticks come with a phone mount, so you may have to purchase one separately for around $US20. (This is a good one.)

If shelling out nearly a hundred bucks for a top-of-the line stick seems appalling, there are cheaper options available on Amazon, but Stern recommends spending at least $US15 on a stick.

Some less expensive options even come with built in Bluetooth and wireless remotes.

However, she says, “Mark my words, I’ll be taking the Quik Pod on my next vacation. And every time I use it, I’ll be reminded of this epoch in human history where we, like our cave-dwelling ancestors, took up sticks to overcome our greatest obstacles.”

Read her full review on the Wall Street Journal.

