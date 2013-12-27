The Best Science GIFs Of 2013

From dancing clouds to bouncing Jell-O, 2013 was filled with great science GIFs. Here are some of our favourites.
Researchers created “ball lightning” in the lab. Read more »
Jell-O falls, flattens, then bounces back. Read more »
A cube of magnetic putty swallowed a smaller cube of metal. Read more »
Liquid nitrogen instantly boils and turns into gas when spilled. Read more »
Sunlight reflecting off ice crystals made these clouds “dance.” Read more »
We learned how to turn water into ice in seconds. Read more »
Scientists made an incredible water-proof surface. Read more »
NASA released the first full map of the planet Mercury. Read more »
Comet ISON rounded the sun on Thanksgiving day. Read more »
The Discovery Channel caught a pair of giraffes in a heated battle. Read more »
Here’s how keys work. Read more »
A camouflaged octopus surprised a photographer. Read more »
