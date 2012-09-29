SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Best Ryder Cup Golfers Of All-Time

Nick Faldo has won the most points (25) in Ryder Cup history. That is certainly an impressive achievement. But he also played in the most Ryder Cup matches (46) all time. And while winning 54.0% (25 of 46) of his potential points is solid Ryder Cup career, it is far from the best of all-time.



Here’s a look at the top 25 Ryder Cup golfers of all-time based on percentage of potential points won (1 point for winning a match, 0.5 points for a tie). Arnold Palmer comes out on top, winning 23 points in 32 career Ryder Cup matches. He went 22-8-2 in his career.

At the other end, we see Tiger Woods (48.3%) has had an up and down performance at the Ryder Cup…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.