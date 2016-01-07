Mamajuana is secretly the best rum drink in the Caribbean

Some complain that mamajuana tastes like cough syrup, but the rum-based concoction is a delicious island favourite.

Locals mix up their own versions, soaking tree bark and other Dominican herbs in rum for weeks, then adding red wine and honey. Some soak the liquid for longer than others, and everyone has their own mix of up to 16 different herbs and spices. Thus, every batch tastes slightly different.

According to Real Mamajuana, the strong cinnamon flavour is helpful to diabetics, and the drink is also rumoured to be an aphrodisiac.

Next time you find yourself in the Dominican Republic, it’s definitely worth asking a local to mix up a batch.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

