Here Are The Stylish RSS Readers You Should Be Using

Sleek and stylish.

Photo: apple.com

Who says RSS is dead?With apps for smartphones and add-ons for browsers, RSS readers have transformed from lists of drab links to eye candy that displays information relevant to you.



Many even let you share your favourite stories over Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks from within the app.

And they still perform the function they were originally meant to: a one-stop for finding all the news you want in one place.

With all this innovation, it will be a long time before RSS becomes extinct.

We put together some of the most useful and stylish RSS readers for a variety of platforms.

