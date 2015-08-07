28 gorgeous rooftop pools to swim in during your lifetime

The only thing better than being on a rooftop is swimming in a gorgeous pool on a rooftop.

We rounded up some of the best rooftop pools around the world. These pools offer spectacular views and a unique atmosphere.

From an infinity pool that overlooks the ocean in Santorini, Greece, to a rooftop deck near the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, here are 28 rooftop pools to add to your bucket list.

For those who love the beach and the pool, the Hotel Fasano offers both. It's located on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and offers one of the city's best and most elegantly designed infinity pools.

Facebook/Fasano

While London might not be the first destination you think of when it comes to rooftop pools, the Berkeley Hotel in London boasts a health club, spa, and best of all, swanky rooftop pool. It's covered in iridescent white and gold mosaic and features a retractable roof.

Facebook / The Berkeley

There are a total of five buildings and 93 suites that make up the SHA Wellness Clinic in the port city of Alicante, which sits on the southeastern coast of Costa Blanca in Spain. There are waterfalls, gardens, terraces, a putting green and tennis court, and a peaceful infinity pool that overlooks the city and its mountains.

TripAdvisor

The Park Hyatt Sydney sits in between the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, so the view from the hotel's rooftop pool doesn't leave much to be desired. Guests can either tan on the spacious sun deck or rest in one of the private shaded cabanas.

Facebook / Park Hyatt Sydney

The London West Hollywood describes itself as 'iconic glamour and stylish allure steps from Beverly Hills.' The hotel is made up of all suites, and has a fitness center, movie screening room, and rooftop pool perfect for soaking up the ever-present southern California sun.

The London West Hollywood

The Radisson Blu Hotel Nice, located along the posh French Riviera, offers an incredible rooftop pool with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.

TripAdvisor

The Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong offers a luxurious indoor infinity pool surrounded by sleek architecture and large windows that look out onto the city's skyline. There's also a ceiling mounted LED screen, and an outdoor whirlpool for guests who prefer some fresh air.

Facebook / Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

The rooftop pool at the Hotel Unique in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is far from average. It's crimson red and equipped with an underwater sound system as well as a lounge that offers amazing views of the city's skyline.

Facebook/HotelUniqueSaoPaulo

The pool at the Athens Ledra Hotel is surrounded by dining tables and towering glass windows that look out onto views of Athens. Go for a night swim and catch an unforgettable glimpse of the Acropolis when it's lit up.

TripAdvisor

Hotel Habita MTY in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, is a true masterpiece of design. Its sleek minimalistic interior gives off a cool modern vibe and its rooftop pools -- there are two separated by a bar -- are no different.

TripAdvisor

The rooftop pool at the Joule in Dallas, Texas, extends eight feet out from the edge of the building, making this pool a must for adventure-seekers.

Eric Laignel/Facebook- The Joule, Dallas

Located right in the center of Miami's bustling South Beach scene, the HIGHBAR at the Dream Hotel is the ideal setting for a rooftop party -- day or night. The pool lounge is ''70s glam-inspired,' giving this rooftop a unique look and vibe.

Dream Hotels

The trendy Soho House in Berlin, Germany, offers chic hotel rooms and loft spaces as well as a rooftop pool that has an unobstructed view of the city's famous Fernsehturm.

TripAdvisor

The SIXTY LES Hotel rooftop pool is a place to 'scene and be seen' in New York City. The art-inspired pool has Andy Warhol photos on its floor.

Sixty Hotels

The rooftop pool at the Grand Hotel Minerva in Florence, Italy, makes for ideal views of the beautiful red rooftops that the city is known for.

Grand Hotel Minerva

Set against the majestic Andes mountains, the long narrow rooftop pool at the W in Santiago, Chile, has only a thin glass barrier separating swimmers from incredible views of the city.

TripAdvisor

The Perivolas Hotel in Santorini, Greece, captures the tranquility of island life. The rooftop infinity pool's turquoise water looks as if it flows right into the blue expanse of ocean in front of it.

Perivolas Santorini

Drai's is both a beach and nightclub that's part of the Cromwell Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. What better way to enjoy Vegas than at a rooftop pool with a drink in your hand, surrounded by giant palm trees?

Facebook / The Cromwell

Open seven days a week and 24 hours a day, the eighth floor pool at the Pepper Club Hotel and Spa faces the city of Cape Town, South Africa, and its glorious backdrop: Table Mountain. Soak up some sun during the day or go for a midnight swim.

TripAdvisor

The Gansevoort Hotel in New York City's clubbing epicentre, the Meatpacking District, attracts a party crowd who come here to swim and party all year long -- the rooftop pool is heated.

Facebook / Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC

The 82-foot-long rooftop pool at the Okura Prestige Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, dominates the hotel's 25th floor and gives swimmers sweeping views of the bustling city's skyline.

TripAdvisor

See Barcelona from above when you take a dip in the Mandarin Oriental's rooftop pool. There's also a terrace that's filled with dining tables, umbrellas, deck chairs, and plants.

Mandarin Oriental Barcelona

Described as an exclusive 'rooftop retreat,' the Thompson Hotel's infinity pool showcases Toronto and Lake Ontario. The lounge's cabanas are a perfect place to enjoy a cocktail during the day or late at night.

TripAdvisor

The Vine Hotel in Funchal, Portugal, calls itself Europe's leading design hotel, so it's no wonder that the hotel's rooftop pool is as chic as it is. The tiled pool is surrounded by all encompassing views of one of Portugal's most stunning cities.

The Vine Hotel

