The 44 best restaurants in America

With new restaurants opening left and right, it can be hard to break through the noise and find the ones that are truly the best of the best.
We combined five noteworthy lists compiled by food critics, experts, and diners to come up with a definitive ranking of the best restaurants in the country.
We gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on how many lists the restaurant appeared on and how high it appeared on lists that were ranked. Restaurants that appeared on multiple lists ranked higher on our list, while restaurants that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom.
The lists we used were The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Restaurants in America 2015, OpenTable’s 2015 Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the James Beard Foundation’s 2015 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists, and TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants.
You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.
Chef: José Andrés
The Bazaar is known for its contemporary renditions of classic Spanish dishes -- like the Spanish tortilla with potato foam or the fried farm egg and jamón Ibérico with egg truffle butter -- which are artistically executed by chef de cuisine Holly Jivin.
The Bazaar slipped a couple of spots from last year's list, from 42 to 44, but it made No. 24 on The Daily Meal's list.
Chef: Masayoshi Takayama
New to the list, Chef Masayoshi 'Masa' Takayama's eponymous restaurant Masa provides a sushi counter experience that's as cultural as it is sensory.
Guests dine on high-grade fish and the freshest of ingredients, but quality comes at a premium: Expect to pay close to $US600 a head for the meal.
Chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Located in The Trump Hotel on Central Park West, Jean-Georges blends French, American, and Asian influences to craft an ever-changing menu. It has four stars from the New York Times, three Michelin stars, and it landed on the World's Best restaurant list.
Executive chef Mark Lapico offers a few different prix fixe menus, depending on the season, but the cost per person typically averages about $US166.
Chef: Michael Sichel
Chef Sichel combines his classic French culinary training with the French and Cajun influences of New Orleans to take the menu at Galatoire's to exciting new heights.
Signature dishes like the duck and andouille gumbo and the chicken clemenceau earned this classic 'N'awlins' establishment 21st place on The Daily Meal's list of the best restaurants.
Chef: Tony Mantuano
Last year, Tony Mantuano's Spiaggia underwent a major redesign of both the restaurant and the bar, with the addition of a new lounge area to give an updated, modern feel to the 80-year-old restaurant.
Spiaggia is a semifinalist for outstanding restaurant from the James Beard Foundation -- well-deserved for its creative menu, under the command of executive chef Chris Marchino, which melds classic Italian cuisine with creative gastronomy.
Chef: Scott Hunnel
This isn't your typical Disney World resort restaurant. Chef Hunnel puts together a dining experience that gathers Italian, Asian, French, and American influences onto one menu, and it works perfectly.
Victoria & Albert's has three prix fixe options -- dining room, chef's table, and vegetarian -- that range from seven to 12 courses that could run you about $US136.
Chef: Perry Hendrix
Perry Hendrix joined Blackbird in 2014, unleashing his talents in dishes like seared sea scallop with foie gras torchon and guinea hen with hemp seed rye that draw diners back time and again.
Blackbird has been pushing the boundaries of farm-to-table cooking since it opened in 1997, earning it the No. 20 spot on The Daily Meal's list this year. Blackbird was No. 35 on our list last year.
Chef: Shingoon Hong
The city cousin to Blue Hill at Stone Barns, the original Blue Hill restaurant celebrated its 15th anniversary this year.
Chef Hong crafts a four-course tasting menu for $US85, or the six-course 'farmer's feast' for $US98, made up of dishes inspired by that week's freshest, seasonal produce.
Chef: Tyson Cole
Uchi took the No. 95 spot on The Daily Meal's list and No. 6 on TripAdvisor's list, thanks to its creative use of global ingredients in its traditional Japanese dishes.
Chef Cole is a passionate student of Japanese cuisine and tradition, and learned the language to better understand the cuisine.
Chef: Markus Glocker
After launching in May 2014, Bâtard not only earned three stars from the New York Times and New York Magazine, but a Michelin star and a 2015 nomination for best new restaurant from the James Beard Foundation.
Chef Glocker looks to his Austrian roots to concoct dishes like his famous octopus 'pastrami,' with braised ham hock, pommery mustard, new potatoes; or the veal tenderloin with trumpet mushrooms and sweetbreads.
Chef: Guy Savoy
The two Michelin-starred restaurant which bears famous French chef Guy Savoy's name features many of the same dishes from his Paris location -- dishes which are expertly prepared by executive chef Mathieu Chartron.
No. 17 on The Daily Meal's list, Restaurant Guy Savoy is also the only restaurant in the US with a Krug's chef's table, where guests at the six-seat table enjoy a champagne-paired tasting menu with a view of the kitchen. Prix fixe menus start at around $US250 per person.
Chef: Sean Brock
Husk's Charleston location moved up one spot on this year's list. It also ranked No. 16 on The Daily Meal's list.
Executive chef Brock has a rule about what he serves his customers: 'If it doesn't come from the South, it's not coming through the door.' Southern specialties range from starters like the skillet cornbread to mains such as the Carolina catfish with ember-roasted fennel.
Chef: Michael Solomonov
Abe Fisher is new to our list, having just launched in September. The small plates concept restaurant serves dishes inspired by the Jewish diaspora, from pastrami hash knishes to stuffed trout gefilte fish to veal schnitzel tacos.
Abe Fisher earned a spot on OpenTable's hottest 100 restaurants list, and is a best new restaurant semifinalist from the James Beard Foundation.
Chef: Thomas Keller
Under the umbrella of French Laundry-famous chef Thomas Keller, Bouchon Bistro placed 14th on The Daily Meal's list. It's also a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Chef de cuisine Ross Melling whips up traditional French fare that relies heavily on local ingredients. Bouchon Bistro features a large selection of seafood, as well as a prominent wine program for pairings.
Chef: Stephanie Izard
Girl & The Goat slipped seven spots on our list this year, but took the No. 13 spot on The Daily Meal's list, and No. 25 on TripAdvisor's.
The menu is divided into three main categories -- vegetable, fish, and meat -- but, true to the name, has its own 'goat' section where dishes like goat liver mousse and goat empanadas reign supreme.
Chef: Grant Achatz
Next is known for a couple of unique practices: First, that the menu changes entirely every three months or so, organised each time to match a different theme (past themes include 'Childhood,' 'Chinese: Modern,' and 'Vegan').
The second thing Next is known for is its ticketing practice -- that is, guests must buy tickets for dinner, which typically runs close to $US300 a head, in advance of the meal. But plan ahead, as tickets are hard to come by.
Chef: Wolfgang Puck
Spago, Wolfgang Puck's flagship restaurant, melds the flavours of Europe, Asia, and California into an unforgettable dining experience. Executive chef Lee Hefter uses ingredients found at local farmer's markets that pair well with the best Californian wines.
A meal at Spago can run about $US100 dollars a person, plus an additional fee for a sommelier's wine pairing.
Chef: Joshua Skenes
Saison popped up on the 2014 World's Best list as well as OpenTable's list.
The restaurant, whose name means 'season' in French, is a nod to chef Skenes' commitment to calendar-specific produce. Saison has a different multi-course menu nightly; the price changes depending on the ingredients used.
Chef: Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison
Tied for No. 26, Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison's Bacchanalia is a contender for a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant this year, and also graced OpenTable's list.
Executive chef David Carson crafts a romantic American dining experience, often with ingredients grown on the Quatrano family farm.
Chef: Matthew Niessner
Another newcomer to our list, Halls Chophouse is a southern star. It has received the AAA four diamond award, placed No. 4 on TripAdvisor's list, and is featured on OpenTable's list.
Though it's known for its steak, Halls also prepares vegetarian and vegan dishes upon request.
Chef: Joël Robuchon
Chef Robuchon's only restaurant in the US features his finest specialties, prepared by executive chef Claude Le Tohic. Can't-miss items include a truffled langoustine ravioli with chopped cabbage, and farm chicken and foie gras.
Joël Robuchon came in third on The Daily Meal's list this year.
Chef: Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson
Not only does Frasca Food & Wine serve exquisite Italian dishes -- think veal ravioli with bone marrow -- but the restaurant features an extensive wine list as well. An expert sommelier will help you choose the perfect pairing from a list of over 200 bottles.
Taste a little bit of everything with the chef's tasting menu for $US105, or for a more budget-friendly option, stop by on a Monday for a condensed tasting menu that will only set you back $US50.
Chef: José Andrés
Located in the SLS Las Vegas hotel, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is a carnivore's paradise. Chef de cuisine David Thomas explores the versatility of all types of meat, serving up everything from live scallops to braised lamb neck to Japanese Kobe eye of the rib.
A newcomer to our list, Bazaar Meat earned both a nod from the James Beard foundation and a spot on OpenTable's list.
Chef: Tory McPhail
Jumping 13 spots this year, New Orleans stronghold Commander's Palace, which has been around since 1880, continues to delight. Chef McPhail puts inventive twists on classic Creole cuisine with dishes such as grilled crawfish gnocchi, barbecued wild white shrimp, and goat cheese stone ground grits. Or try an assortment of Chef McPhail's favourite dishes on his 'Chef's Playground' menu for $US85.
Chef: Enrique Olvera
A newcomer to our list and 2015 James Beard semifinalist for best new restaurant, Cosme makes Mexican food elegant. Chef Olvera's plates combine traditional Mexican flavours with local ingredients, leaving guests with unusual-yet-savoury dishes such as an uni tostada with bone marrow salsa, duck carnitas, or crispy octopus in a hazelnut mole sauce.
Chef: Frank and Pardis Stitt
At Highlands Bar and Grill, husband and wife team Frank and Pardis Stitt seamlessly combine French techniques with southern flavours through a menu that changes daily to incorporate fresh, seasonal ingredients.
The restaurant moved up six spots on our list this year, as it earned a nomination from the James Beard Foundation for outstanding restaurant and was named one of OpenTable's hottest restaurants of the year.
Chef: Sam Hayward
Fore Street sources all of its ingredients from local farmers, fishermen, and cheese makers, so everything is sure to be as fresh as possible. In fact, Chef Hayward changes the menu daily, tailoring it to whichever ingredients are available.
Fore Street is a James Beard outstanding restaurant semifinalist for 2015, and placed at No. 42 on The Daily Meal's list this year.
Chef: Mark Ladner
Del Posto moved up 11 spots on our list this year after taking the No. 6 position on The Daily Meal's list and No. 15 on TripAdvisor's.
The classic Italian spot from famed restaurateurs Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich, and Lidia Bastianich treats guests to an upscale experience, from the polished service to the intricate food. Tasting menus run between $US126 and $US179 per person, with an additional $US95 charge for wine.
Chef: David Kinch
At Manresa, the menu changes daily to incorporate the freshest ingredients from nearby Love Apple Farms in Santa Cruz. The restaurant aims to create a closed circle between guests, the farm, and Chef Kinch's haute cuisine by sourcing ingredients locally and sustainably.
Experiencing the menu of the day will run you $US198 per person.
Chef: Robert Stehling
The No. 33 spot on The Daily Meal's list and a nomination from the James Beard Foundation for outstanding restaurant landed newcomer Hominy Grill an impressive debut at No. 14 on our list.
The cosy restaurant, located in a historic Charleston home, serves up elegant takes on low country favourites, with dishes ranging from catfish creole to slow-smoked St. Louis ribs to okra and shrimp beignets.
Chef: David Chang
More relaxed than its cousin Momofuku Ko, Momofuku Ssäm Bar is known for its delectable cuts of meat, including country hams, bo ssäm pork shoulder, dry-aged ribeye, and whole rotisserie duck, cooked by executive chef Matthew Rudofker.
You'll need reservations to get a taste of the coveted bo ssäm, ribeye, and duck dishes, but otherwise it's walk-in only.
Chef: Daniel Humm
Moving up two spots this year, NoMad's creative fare continues to impress. Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara -- the talent behind acclaimed Eleven Madison Park -- blend influences from Switzerland, California, and New York into the space.
Chef de cuisine Janes Kent cooks up exquisite dishes such as duck roasted with pickled plums and Arctic char seared with fennel and winter citrus.
Chef: Daniel Chang
Touted by both World's Best and The Daily Meal, Momofuku Ko jumped eight spots this year, moving ahead of sister restaurant Momofuku Ssäm Bar.
The two Michelin-starred restaurant seats guests along a single table and serves only a prix fixe tasting menu prepared by executive chef Sean Grey for $US175 per person.
Chef: Christopher Kostow
With recognition from The Daily Meal, OpenTable, and World's Best, The Restaurant at Meadowood jumped an impressive 30 spots this year, breaking into the top ten all the way from No. 40.
The restaurant focuses on more than just serving great food -- each meal is specifically tailored to the customer. As soon as reservations are made, Chef Kostow begins preparing an individualized menu, developing dishes based on each guest's likes and dislikes.
Chef: Gary Danko
Restaurant Gary Danko moved up 12 spots on our list this year, coming in at No. 79 for The Daily Meal and No. 3 for TripAdvisor, as well as earning an outstanding restaurant nomination from the James Beard Foundation.
The seafood-centric menu combines French, Mediterranean, and American flavours in dishes such as pan-seared sea bass with Israeli couscous or roast Maine lobster with potato puree. The five-course tasting menu goes for $US117.
Chef: Brady Williams
A family-run restaurant for over 60 years, Canlis describes its food as 'contemporary Northwest cuisine.' The menu offers everything from whole roasted Muscovy duck to squab with fermented carrots, and comes in three, four, or eight-course tastings, starting at $US85.
The restaurant broke into our top 10 this year with recognitions from TripAdvisor and the James Beard Foundation, as well as the No. 32 spot on The Daily Meal's list.
Chef: Eric Ripert
Though it took our No. 1 spot last year, Le Bernardin fell a few notches on this year's list. You can still expect a night of luxury at the high-end seafood restaurant, though. Try the chef's tasting menu for $US205 or the Le Bernardin-branded tasting menu for $US170, which both feature delicacies such as scallops in a brown butter sauce and lacquered lobster tail.
Chef: Daniel Boulud
Daniel serves contemporary French cuisine inspired by the seasons and accompanied by world-class wines. This year, The Daily Meal named it the No. 1 restaurant in America.
A four-course tasting menu goes for $US135, but Daniel's select seven-course menu will run you $US225.
Chef: Dan Barber
Blue Hill at Stone Barns moves up two spots this year with an outstanding restaurant nomination from the James Beard Foundation, the No. 13 spot on The Daily Meal's list, and nods from both OpenTable and The World's Best.
The farm-to-table restaurant lives up to its many accolades with a $US198 'grazing, pecking, and rooting' menu that features seasonal ingredients grown on-site or sourced from local farms.
Chef: Thomas Keller
Per Se lives under the Thomas Keller umbrella of restaurants, and chef de cuisine Eli Kaimeh whips up top-notch French cuisine, earning the spot three Michelin stars and making it a James Beard outstanding restaurant semifinalist for 2015.
Both the vegetable and chef's tasting menus are $US310, but diners can also order items a la carte from the salon menu.
Chef: Grant Achatz
At Alinea, food isn't just food -- it's art. The inventive three-Michelin starred restaurant pushes the limits of gastronomy with creations such as edible balloons and dessert painted on the table.
Ever non-traditional, Alinea doesn't take reservations either. Rather, guests can purchase tickets for around $US293 per person.
Chef: Daniel Humm
Moving up one spot to top our list this year, Eleven Madison Park is the recipient of many well-deserved accolades, including three Michelin stars, four stars from The Times, the Five Diamond Award by AAA, and the No. 8 spot on The Daily Meal's list.
The restaurant offers only an elaborate prix fixe menu from chef de cuisine Chris Flint, which goes for $US225, and focuses on ingredients sourced locally in New York.
