Here's How Much You'll Spend On Dinner At America's Best Restaurants

Business Insider recently released an exclusive list of the 45 Best Restaurants In America.

Of the top 15 restaurants, eight are located in New York City and three are located California, but there are also top restaurants in Chicago, Florida, and Maine.

And dining at these restaurants doesn’t come cheap: an average meal at Le Bernardin, the #1 restaurant in America, costs $US169 per person, according to Zagat — and that’s a bargain compared to some of the other restaurants on this list, like Coi ($228), The French Laundry ($297), and Per Se ($325).

The map below shows the locations of the 15 Best Restaurants In America, as well as how much it costs to eat in them:

