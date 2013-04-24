The 45 Best Restaurants In America

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

A great meal at a fabulous restaurant can be a memorable and maybe even life-changing experience.



We looked at five notable restaurant rankings made by food critics, diners, and experts, and combined these rankings to come up with the ultimate list of the best restaurants in America.

The rankings we used were The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Restaurants, OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants, Foodie 100: USA, the World’s 100 Best Restaurants, and James Beard Semifinalists for “Outstanding Restaurants” and “Best New Restaurants.”

We gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on how many lists it appeared on and how high it appeared on lists that were ranked. Restaurants that appeared on all five lists ranked higher on our list, while restaurants that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom. You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.