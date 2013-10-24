The Best Restaurants For Wine In The US

Attention oenephiles: Here are the best restaurants for you.
OpenTable.com recently came out with its list of the Top 100 Restaurants With the Most Notable Wine Lists, based on reviews by more than 5 million diners on OpenTable.com.
Under the guidance of top sommeliers, these 100 restaurants tout incredible, curated wine lists that feature top wines from around the world. The list includes such famous restaurants as Canlis in Seattle, The French Laundry in Yountville, California, and Veritas in New York City.
The list span 27 states, but California dominates with 21 restaurants. Maryland came in right behind with eight restaurants, and Florida, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington tied with five restaurants that made the list.
“The fabulous food is only half the excitement at these award-winning restaurants,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “Under the guidance of sommeliers, these expansive and unique wine lists span adventure, education and value.”
Here’s the full list of winners:
20 Brix — Milford, Ohio
20nine Restaurant & Wine Bar — San Antonio, Texas
360 Bistro — Nashville, Tennessee
The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro — Palm Desert, California
3Twenty Wine Lounge — Los Angeles, California
4 Olives Restaurant — Manhattan, Kansas
Acquerello — San Francisco, California
Addison at The Grand Del Mar — San Diego, California
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar — Columbia, Maryland
Angelina’s Ristorante — Bonita Springs, Florida
Artisanal Restaurant — Banner Elk, North Carolina
Aureole — Las Vegas, Nevada
bacaro — Champaign, Illinois
Back Wine Bar & Bistro — Folsom, California
The Barrel Room at City Winery — New York, New York
The Barrel Room at Two 40 South — Brea, California
Bin 14 — Hoboken, New Jersey
Bistro Blanc — Glenelg, Maryland
Bistro Vis À Vis — Greenbrae/Larkspur, California
Boiler Room — Omaha, Nebraska
Bonterra — Charlotte, North Carolina
Buckheads — Richmond, Virginia
Canlis — Seattle, Washington
Carpe Vino — Auburn, California
The Cellar — Corning, New York
The Cellar Restaurant — Daytona Beach, Florida
Charleston — Baltimore, Maryland
Chez Francois — Vermilion, Ohio
Cinghiale-Enoteca — Baltimore, Maryland
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant — Indianapolis, Indiana
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant — Kansas City, Missouri
Cork Restaurant — Chandler, Arizona
Corner Wine Bar — Indianapolis, Indiana
The Curious Grape — Arlington, Virginia
Cuvee Wine & Bistro — Ocala, Florida
DOC Wine Bar — Lombard, Illinois
Domaine Hudson — Wilmington, Delaware
Dusty’s Wine Bar — Okemos, Michigan
Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro — Madison, Wisconsin
Enotria Restaurant — Sacramento, California
Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina
Fleming’s Steakhouse — Tulsa, Oklahoma
Flyte World Dining & Wine — Nashville, Tennessee
Frasca Food and Wine — Boulder, Colorado
The French Laundry — Yountville, California
Griffin Market — Beaufort, South Carolina
Hampton Street Vineyard — Columbia, South Carolina
The Hobbit — Orange, California
In Vino Wine Bar & Restaurant — New York, New York
Iron Bridge Wine Company — Columbia, Maryland
Iron Bridge Wine Company — Warrenton, Virginia
The Joel Palmer House — Dayton, Oregon
Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe — Los Olivos, California
Louie’s Wine Dive — Kansas City, Missouri
Marche Bacchus — Las Vegas, Nevada
Marinus-Bernardus Lodge — Carmel Valley, California
Max’s Wine Dive — San Antonio, Texas
Mercy Wine Bar — Dallas, Texas
Mike’s Wine Dive — Wichita, Kansas
Nosh Wine Lounge — Omaha, Nebraska
Noto’s Old World Italian Dining — Grand Rapids, Michigan
Novita Wine Bar Trattoria — Garden City, New York
On The Square — Tarboro, North Carolina
Pairings Bistro — Bel Air, Maryland
Press — Saint Helena, California
Purple Café and Wine Bar — Seattle, Washington
Purple Café and Wine Bar — Woodinville, Washington
Red Fish Restaurant — Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Red House — Renton, Washington
The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro — Columbus, Ohio
Restaurant Guy Savoy-Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, Nevada
Riccardo’s — Lake Oswego, Oregon
Ristorante Panorama — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Robust — Webster Groves, Missouri
Sbrocco — Des Moines, Iowa
SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar — North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Sip Restaurant — Issaquah, Washington
Soif Wine Bar Restaurant — Santa Cruz, California
Sonoma Wine Bar & Bistro — Virginia Beach, Virginia
St. Vincent — San Francisco, California
Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen — Kansas City, Missouri
The Tasting Room-Kings Harbor — Kingwood, Texas
The Tasting Room Wine & Tapas — Saint Augustine, Florida
Tastings Wine Bar and Bistro — Foxboro, Massachusetts
TOAST Enoteca & Cucina — San Diego, California
Troquet — Boston, Massachusetts
Undici — Rumson, New Jersey
UPSTAIRS 2 — Los Angeles, California
Veritas — New York, New York
Vines Grille and Wine Bar — Orlando, Florida
The Vineyard Wine Bar — Havre De Grace, Maryland
Vinology — Ann Arbor, Michigan
The Wine Bistro-Clintonville — Columbus, Ohio
The Wine Bistro-Worthington — Columbus, Ohio
Wine Cask — Santa Barbara, California
Wine Experience Café and World Cellar — Aurora, Colorado
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek — Frederick, Maryland
The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar — Tustin, California
The WineSellar & Brasserie — San Diego, California
Zoes Steak & Seafood — Virginia Beach, Virginia
