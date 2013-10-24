The Best Restaurants For Wine In The US

Attention oenephiles: Here are the best restaurants for you.

OpenTable.com recently came out with its list of the Top 100 Restaurants With the Most Notable Wine Lists, based on reviews by more than 5 million diners on OpenTable.com.

Under the guidance of top sommeliers, these 100 restaurants tout incredible, curated wine lists that feature top wines from around the world. The list includes such famous restaurants as Canlis in Seattle, The French Laundry in Yountville, California, and Veritas in New York City.

The list span 27 states, but California dominates with 21 restaurants. Maryland came in right behind with eight restaurants, and Florida, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington tied with five restaurants that made the list.

“The fabulous food is only half the excitement at these award-winning restaurants,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “Under the guidance of sommeliers, these expansive and unique wine lists span adventure, education and value.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

20 Brix — Milford, Ohio

20nine Restaurant & Wine Bar — San Antonio, Texas

360 Bistro — Nashville, Tennessee

The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro — Palm Desert, California

3Twenty Wine Lounge — Los Angeles, California

4 Olives Restaurant — Manhattan, Kansas

Acquerello — San Francisco, California

Addison at The Grand Del Mar — San Diego, California

Aida Bistro & Wine Bar — Columbia, Maryland

Angelina’s Ristorante — Bonita Springs, Florida

Artisanal Restaurant — Banner Elk, North Carolina

Aureole — Las Vegas, Nevada

bacaro — Champaign, Illinois

Back Wine Bar & Bistro — Folsom, California

The Barrel Room at City Winery — New York, New York

The Barrel Room at Two 40 South — Brea, California

Bin 14 — Hoboken, New Jersey

Bistro Blanc — Glenelg, Maryland

Bistro Vis À Vis — Greenbrae/Larkspur, California

Boiler Room — Omaha, Nebraska

Bonterra — Charlotte, North Carolina

Buckheads — Richmond, Virginia

Canlis — Seattle, Washington

Carpe Vino — Auburn, California

The Cellar — Corning, New York

The Cellar Restaurant — Daytona Beach, Florida

Charleston — Baltimore, Maryland

Chez Francois — Vermilion, Ohio

Cinghiale-Enoteca — Baltimore, Maryland

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant — Indianapolis, Indiana

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant — Kansas City, Missouri

Cork Restaurant — Chandler, Arizona

Corner Wine Bar — Indianapolis, Indiana

The Curious Grape — Arlington, Virginia

Cuvee Wine & Bistro — Ocala, Florida

DOC Wine Bar — Lombard, Illinois

Domaine Hudson — Wilmington, Delaware

Dusty’s Wine Bar — Okemos, Michigan

Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro — Madison, Wisconsin

Enotria Restaurant — Sacramento, California

Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina

Fleming’s Steakhouse — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Flyte World Dining & Wine — Nashville, Tennessee

Frasca Food and Wine — Boulder, Colorado

The French Laundry — Yountville, California

Griffin Market — Beaufort, South Carolina

Hampton Street Vineyard — Columbia, South Carolina

The Hobbit — Orange, California

In Vino Wine Bar & Restaurant — New York, New York

Iron Bridge Wine Company — Columbia, Maryland

Iron Bridge Wine Company — Warrenton, Virginia

The Joel Palmer House — Dayton, Oregon

Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe — Los Olivos, California

Louie’s Wine Dive — Kansas City, Missouri

Marche Bacchus — Las Vegas, Nevada

Marinus-Bernardus Lodge — Carmel Valley, California

Max’s Wine Dive — San Antonio, Texas

Mercy Wine Bar — Dallas, Texas

Mike’s Wine Dive — Wichita, Kansas

Nosh Wine Lounge — Omaha, Nebraska

Noto’s Old World Italian Dining — Grand Rapids, Michigan

Novita Wine Bar Trattoria — Garden City, New York

On The Square — Tarboro, North Carolina

Pairings Bistro — Bel Air, Maryland

Press — Saint Helena, California

Purple Café and Wine Bar — Seattle, Washington

Purple Café and Wine Bar — Woodinville, Washington

Red Fish Restaurant — Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Red House — Renton, Washington

The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro — Columbus, Ohio

Restaurant Guy Savoy-Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, Nevada

Riccardo’s — Lake Oswego, Oregon

Ristorante Panorama — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Robust — Webster Groves, Missouri

Sbrocco — Des Moines, Iowa

SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar — North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Sip Restaurant — Issaquah, Washington

Soif Wine Bar Restaurant — Santa Cruz, California

Sonoma Wine Bar & Bistro — Virginia Beach, Virginia

St. Vincent — San Francisco, California

Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen — Kansas City, Missouri

The Tasting Room-Kings Harbor — Kingwood, Texas

The Tasting Room Wine & Tapas — Saint Augustine, Florida

Tastings Wine Bar and Bistro — Foxboro, Massachusetts

TOAST Enoteca & Cucina — San Diego, California

Troquet — Boston, Massachusetts

Undici — Rumson, New Jersey

UPSTAIRS 2 — Los Angeles, California

Veritas — New York, New York

Vines Grille and Wine Bar — Orlando, Florida

The Vineyard Wine Bar — Havre De Grace, Maryland

Vinology — Ann Arbor, Michigan

The Wine Bistro-Clintonville — Columbus, Ohio

The Wine Bistro-Worthington — Columbus, Ohio

Wine Cask — Santa Barbara, California

Wine Experience Café and World Cellar — Aurora, Colorado

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek — Frederick, Maryland

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar — Tustin, California

The WineSellar & Brasserie — San Diego, California

Zoes Steak & Seafood — Virginia Beach, Virginia

