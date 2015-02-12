The best restaurant in every state

Mezzaluna/Facebook Mezzaluna, the top pick for North Dakota.

There’s good food everywhere, but some restaurants truly stand out as great.

To find the best restaurant each state has to offer, we sifted through our list of the Best Restaurants in America, The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Restaurants in America list, James Beard award nominations, expert reviews, and local recommendations, paying particular attention to fine dining establishments.

Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.