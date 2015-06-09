The best restaurant in 32 countries around the world

Facebook / Indian Accent A dish from Indian Accent in New Delhi, India.

This year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants was just released, and Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca took home first place for the second time (it first won back in 2013).

This comprehensive list is curated with the help of over 900 international journalists and leaders in the restaurant industry.

Besides Spain, many other countries including Peru, Russia, and Switzerland made it onto the list.

We went through the list to find the restaurants that received the top rating in their respective countries.

The countries are listed in alphabetical order.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.