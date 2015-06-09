The best restaurant in 32 countries around the world

This year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants was just released, and Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca took home first place for the second time (it first won back in 2013).
This comprehensive list is curated with the help of over 900 international journalists and leaders in the restaurant industry.
Besides Spain, many other countries including Peru, Russia, and Switzerland made it onto the list.
We went through the list to find the restaurants that received the top rating in their respective countries.
The countries are listed in alphabetical order.
Helping to revolutionise Austrian cooking, chef Heinz Reitbauer's Steirereck provides a sharp contrast to the monuments that surround it in a city rich in history -- Vienna.
His modern cooking earned him the No. 15 spot on the World's Best list.
Chefs Gert de Mangeleer and Joachim Boudens bought a farm near Bruges, and then four years later opened Hertog Jan, which ranked No. 53 on this year's list of the World's Best Restaurants.
The restaurant serves vegetables, fruits, and flowers straight from the farm.
Located in São Paulo, D.O.M is the best in Brazil, but No. 9 in the world.
The restaurant's chef, Alex Atala, is close to a celebrity in his native Brazil. Atala prepares menu items made from food that is locally sourced from some of Brazil's most remote spots.
Boragó is in Santiago, which gives chef Rodolfo Guzmán the opportunity to source ingredients from both the Pacific Ocean and the Andes Mountains. Guzmán's menu is constantly evolving and changing; he has 300 different tasting menus on rotation.
Boragó took home the No. 42 spot on this year's list.
Located in Shanghai and unlike any other restaurant, Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet allows diners to eat and experience dishes in a unique, relevant setting. A new soundtrack and table setting comes with each dish, and diners eat in a single room with nothing but one table set for 10 people.
Ultraviolet ranked No. 24 on the list.
Situated in the heart of Dubai in the international finance center, Zuma serves sushi and adheres to the Japanese Izakaya style of dining, where plates are meant to be shared, creating a less formal -- but very sophisticated atmosphere.
The restaurant was ranked No. 88 on this year's list of the World's Best Restaurants.
Housed in the Schloss Bensberg hotel in the town of Bergisch Gladbach in Cologne, Vendôme is a product of chef Joachim Wissler's training in the 'new German school' of cooking: German dishes with international influences.
The restaurant ranked No. 30 in the world.
Chef Manish Mehrotra's menu for Indian Accent aims to 'excite the adventurous yet satisfy traditional tastes, and evoke nostalgia,' by mixing Indian cuisine with other international flavours.
The New Delhi-based restaurant is ranked No. 77 in the world.
Although Pujol's chef Enrique Olvera studied at the Culinary Institute of America and has a restaurant in Manhattan, he has strong ties to Mexico (his native country), and his Mexico City restaurant serves up traditional Mexican food with plenty of innovation.
Pujol took the No. 16 spot on this year's list.
Monte Carlo's Alain Ducasse à l'Hôtel de Paris refers to itself as the 'haute couture of taste.' Chef Alain Ducasse says his cooking is completely inspired by the French Riviera and therefore tells the story of the region itself.
The restaurant ranked No. 82 in the world.
De Librije moved to a new location in January, although it's still in the same city of Zwolle. Chefs Jonnie and Thérèse renovate the restaurant every seven years to give it a new feel and to keep up with the competition.
It ranked No. 72 in the world.
Located in the city of Lima, Central won first place for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants last year. This year it took the No. 4 spot on the overall list.
The restaurant boasts both an urban garden and in-house filtration system, and the menu's ingredients are sourced locally from Peru's mountains, sea, desert, and jungle.
The first restaurant in Lisbon to be awarded two Michelin stars and a spot on the World's Best list (at No. 91), Belcanto is Portuguese food at its finest. Chef José Avillez believes 'flavour is the most important thing.'
Sitting on the 16th floor complete with a glass dome roof, Moscow's White Rabbit offers great views of the city as well as a refreshing mix of Russian produce paired with luxury ingredients such as caviar and truffle.
This combination helped the restaurant earn the No. 23 spot on this year's list. As the name suggests, the White Rabbit has an Alice In Wonderland theme.
Located in Singapore's China Town, Restaurant André -- No. 46 in the world -- features French cuisine with an Asian flair, since chef André Chiang was born in Taiwan but has worked in France, Shanghai, and the Seychelles.
Soeul's Ryunique uses raw Korean ingredients, but prepares them in a unique way, fusing Japanese and French styles.
The restaurant earned the No. 79 spot on this year's list.
A castle nestled in the stunning Swiss Alps is the setting of Schloss Schauenstein, headed by chef Andreas Caminada, who earned the restaurant three Michelin stars when he was only 33 years old.
His restaurant just made the world's top 50, coming in at No. 48. The menu is French and includes goose liver, goat cheese, and gazpacho.
Bangkok's Gaggan topped this year's list of 50 Best Restaurants in Asia, and took the No. 10 spot in the world.
Chef Gaggan Anand uses the street food from his hometown of Kolkata, India, as inspiration for his dishes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.