The Best Responses To Geoffrey Barker's Outrageously Sexist Column On Female TV Reporters

If you haven’t seen it yet – wow.

The Age published this column by Geoffrey Barker today about female television journalists, which he termed “post-pubescent babes” who “pour out of undistinguished universities with mickey-mouse diplomas in media studies”.

It goes on – and on. Two other brief highlights:

“They are fodder for TV newsrooms looking for eye-candy rather than durable journalistic talent that costs money.”

“The curling wand and the make-up box trump the notebook and pencil every time.”

Many are asking how it was published in the first place. But accomplished TV journalism professionals have been responding today with the bemused contempt that the piece deserves.

Here are some of the best – some are links to full-length responses, worth clicking through.

Tomorrow's shorter, illustrated Geoffrey Barker column in Fairfax Media pic.twitter.com/93sQMzMKce — Stephen Murray (@smurray38) May 2, 2013





Retired journalist is sick of 'pert-breasted' blondes reporting the news because attractive young women are stupid. http://t.co/90DQGVY4wp — Jessica Alice (@jessica_alice_) May 1, 2013





I'm embarrassed my paper printed this bile about female TV journos. These dinosaurs don't deserve a platform. http://t.co/xLQyOlePoq — Jill Stark (@jillastark) May 1, 2013









@spicertracey I think you might be able to track him down somewhere in the 1950's.. — Amelia Adams (@AmeliaAdams9) May 2, 2013





'STOP the internet. We have found the dumbest person on it,' @antsharwood's brilliant retort to Geoffrey Barker,

http://t.co/ENNm7t0Dgm — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) May 2, 2013





And THAT Geoffrey Barker, is what I think of you and your 'perky breasts' commentary. http://t.co/qnOWQa9b3k #mmia #destroythejoint — Jamila Rizvi (@JamilaRizvi) May 2, 2013





https://twitter.com/KierenAsh/status/329833779499790336



@justinemack9 @theage I have watched your career from Win TV in Ballarat. I vote Justine as a rep for young, female, blonde journos. — Lauren Molan (@LauzMo) May 1, 2013













