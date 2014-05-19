The Best Red Wine In Australia Is A $40 Shiraz From Adelaide, An International Wine Competition Says

Shaw + Smith cofounder Michael Hill Smith

A $40 bottle of South Australian shiraz has been declared the Australia’s best red wine at the prestigious London International Wine Challenge.

The 2012 Shaw + Smith Adelaide Hills shiraz impressed the judges as an “atypical” Australian shiraz. The tasting notes describe it as “very refined, more black pepper than blackcurrant, a gorgeous warm climate style, black cherry, damson and blueberry. Fine grained tannins with lovely crisp acidity.”

Shaw + Smith co-founder Michael Hill Smith said the wine was a great example of the bright, modern style winemakers are producing.

“It’s fantastic the international judges are recognising and excited about the new-wave of Australian red wines coming out cool-climate regions like the Adelaide Hills,” he said.

Australia’s champion white wine went to the Robert Bowen 2011 chardonnay by Domaines and Vineyards from Western Australia’s Margaret River region. The wine sells for $60 a bottle.

The IWC judges described it as follows: “Complex nose, smoky bacon, spicy oak, fresh apple and orchard fruit. Palate is invitingly fresh with richness and well integrated wood. Creamy, buttery texture, offset by fine acidity.”

Australia’s other champion wines where the House of Arras Grand Vintage 2004 ($60) in the sparkling category and the Morris Old Premium Rare Liqueur Tokay NV by Morris Wines was top fortified.

As the champion wines from Australia, they’re now competing with the best wines from around the world to be named Champion wines of the Year on July 16.

The other key Australian winner chosen in the IWC was Yalumba’s non-vintage Museum Reserve Muscat, which took out the great value fortified under £15 ($27) category.

Over in New Zealand, Pask Declaration Chardonnay 2012 by Pask Winery was named the country’s champion white while Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah 2012 by Yealands Wine Group was declared champion red.

France’s best champagne went to Piper-Heidsieck’s Rare Millésimé 2002.

The full International Wine Challenge results are here.

