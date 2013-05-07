The Best Quotes From Racing's Singleton-Waterhouse Stewards' Inquiry Yesterday

Getty/Brendon Thorne

Yesterday Gai Waterhouse and John Singleton squared-off at a Stewards’ Inquiry in Sydney, after a very public spat over racehorse More Joyous.

In case you have not been following it, here’s a quick summary:

Singleton fired Waterhouse after accusing her of passing inside information about More Joyous — his prized mare — to her bookmaker son Tom. Since then, it’s emerged that ex-footballer Andrew Johns passed a tip on to his mate Singleton — via Tom — saying he had heard the horse was not going to win.

Singleton wanted to put a massive bet on More Joyous, and felt he was the last to know about its fitness after it ran poorly in the All Ages Stakes at Randwick. In a very heated exchange, he fired long-time friend Waterhouse in the mounting yard, in front of the crowd and TV cameras. You can read our full coverage here.



Now — after a lot of he-said-she-said — the matter is before racing authorities. The inquiry kicked off yesterday. Here’s the best quotes from the media coverage so far, with links to the original articles:

Gai Waterhouse of John Singleton and the horse More Joyous: “Maybe she’s a seven-year-old mare and she’s old – like you!”

Gai on the back-and-forth that led to the rumours over More Joyous’ fitness: “It was Chinese whispers … a conversation between a trumped up little jockey, a brothel owner and a football player.”

To Singleton: “It’s an absolute disgrace – you’re an absolute sham, John, you really are. They are the people who are discrediting my son, husband and me and they won’t show their faces.”

Singleton on whether he was drunk: “I had two to three beers before (the race) and as much as I could after.”

One of Waterhouse’s closing remarks from the first day of the inquiry: “If Mr Singleton shut his mouth we wouldn’t be here.”

The Stewards’ Inquiry will continue at a date still to be set.

